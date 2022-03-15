Countries
cheltenham tips back a rachael blackmore day one treble 100 1

Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham Accumulator Tips: Back Her Treble at 100/1

Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham rides include Honeysuckle

Rachael Blackmore is firm favourite at the Cheltenham Festival these days, so why not back her three remaining rides on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival?

A £10 treble on Rachael Blackmore’s last three ‘Day One’ rides pays 100/1 with LiveScoreBet

3:30 Champion Hurdle – HONEYSUCKLE @ 8/11 with LiveScoreBet

The current champion – Honeysuckle – will be all the rage here as she bids to defend her Champion Hurdle title. Rachael has ridden her in all 14 of her race and is yet to lost on the horse. Getting the 7lbs mares allowance is the icing on the cake and it will take a big performance to get her beaten.

4:10 Mares’ Hurdle – TELMESOMETHINGGIRL @ 7/2 with LiveScoreBet

Telmesomethinggirl landed the Mares Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival last year so has experience of this big meeting. She’s not won since, but this contest has been the target all season and this mare is another that Rachael has built up a strong partnership with – she’s won on her four times.

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – CHAMPION GREEN @ 12/1 with LiveScoreBet

Blackmore’s final ride on day one of the Cheltenham Festival is for trainer Joseph O’Brien, who won this race in 2019, and JP McManus – Champion Green. This 4 year-old heads here off the back of a win too after going in at Naas at the end of January and looks to be fairly well-treated off a mark of 125 for this handicap debut.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens