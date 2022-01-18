Ahead of the four-day Festival in March, there are already bookmakers offering Cheltenham non runner no bet (NRNB) terms. That means punters get a run for their money or stakes back in full as cash.
Which bookmakers are non runner no bet at Cheltenham, we hear the betting public ask? At first, only a few horse racing betting sites dare to offer these terms. As we get closer to the Festival, though, then more bookies will put this deal out there.
It is definitely to the advantage of punters that the NRNB promotion runs. While the online bookmakers will shorten their odds to factor this liability of returning stakes in to their prices, nobody loses outright like regular ante post betting. Weighing up such pros and cons is what gambling on sports such as horse racing is all about.
At first it’s certain races, the most popular Cheltenham betting markets, like the open championship events. As we get nearer the Festival, however, the bookies offer up more contests with NRNB terms. Some may call the promotion non runner money back (NRMB) but it’s the same as as the Cheltenham non runner no bet guarantee.
There will be terms and conditions attached to these like any betting promotions have. For example, punters may be limited to certain races or stakes from the real cash balance only. Using a free bet in the Cheltenham non runner no bet markets goes against some bookies’ T&Cs.
It needs to be a fixed odds wager, meanwhile, rather than Tote pool betting as the guarantee doesn’t cover those. Watch out for time limits and when the deal comes into effect. If you place a bet too early, then the guarantee doesn’t apply. This is all good advice helping you with NRNB.
List of Bookies Offering Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet Terms
- Betfred – on selected races from 08:00 GMT on 1 January
- Bet365 – on selected races from 12:00 GMT on 3 January
While the list of NRNB bookies for the Cheltenham Festival isn’t very big at the minute, it will grow as the meeting draws near. Let’s take a closer look at each in turn:
1. Betfred Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet Deal
First of all bookmakers to go NRNB, Betfred brought the guarantee into effect on the four biggest races on 1 January. That is two-and-a-half months before the Cheltenham Festival starts. Betfred clearly wanted to capitalise on increased betting interest when the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers Hurdle and Gold Cup entries came out. Their Cheltenham non runner no bet offer began even before these were released.
With Betfred, the guarantee applies to all online and mobile bets place on those races with a real money stake. Punters cannot use free bets as the offer does not apply. Betting on other Festival races other than those specified won’t be covered either. General Betfred T&Cs apply too, so gamble responsibly and stick to the championship races.
2. Bet365 Cheltenham NRNB & Best Odds Guaranteed Offer
At Bet365, meanwhile, it’s not just NRNB on offer for Cheltenham championship races but the Best Odds Guaranteed as well. They waited a little longer into the New Year before putting this two promos in one deal live. From midday UK time on 3 January, all wagers on selected Festival races have NRNB and BOG together.
On top of the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers Hurdle and Gold Cup odds being covered, Ryanair Chase wagers also qualify at Bet365. Bet on any of these races, and you get a run for your money but also the starting price (SP) on the day if the horse has bigger odds than the ones you took.