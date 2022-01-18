Ahead of the four-day Festival in March, there are already bookmakers offering Cheltenham non runner no bet (NRNB) terms. That means punters get a run for their money or stakes back in full as cash.

Which bookmakers are non runner no bet at Cheltenham, we hear the betting public ask? At first, only a few horse racing betting sites dare to offer these terms. As we get closer to the Festival, though, then more bookies will put this deal out there.

It is definitely to the advantage of punters that the NRNB promotion runs. While the online bookmakers will shorten their odds to factor this liability of returning stakes in to their prices, nobody loses outright like regular ante post betting. Weighing up such pros and cons is what gambling on sports such as horse racing is all about.

At first it’s certain races, the most popular Cheltenham betting markets, like the open championship events. As we get nearer the Festival, however, the bookies offer up more contests with NRNB terms. Some may call the promotion non runner money back (NRMB) but it’s the same as as the Cheltenham non runner no bet guarantee.

There will be terms and conditions attached to these like any betting promotions have. For example, punters may be limited to certain races or stakes from the real cash balance only. Using a free bet in the Cheltenham non runner no bet markets goes against some bookies’ T&Cs.

It needs to be a fixed odds wager, meanwhile, rather than Tote pool betting as the guarantee doesn’t cover those. Watch out for time limits and when the deal comes into effect. If you place a bet too early, then the guarantee doesn’t apply. This is all good advice helping you with NRNB.

List of Bookies Offering Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet Terms

Betfred – on selected races from 08:00 GMT on 1 January Bet365 – on selected races from 12:00 GMT on 3 January

While the list of NRNB bookies for the Cheltenham Festival isn’t very big at the minute, it will grow as the meeting draws near. Let’s take a closer look at each in turn:

All

£5 Deposit

Enhanced Odds

Live Streaming

Cheltenham More Filter Close Filter All

£5 Deposit

Enhanced Odds

Live Streaming

Cheltenham Sort By Choose Best Rated Newest 2 Bookmakers that match your criteria... #1 Cheltenham non runner no bet bookie 465 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NRNB deal

NRNB deal 4 biggest races

4 biggest races From 1 January 9.8 Copied Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £5 Deposit Method Debit card

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard Regulated By UKGC, MGA Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion. Betfred Gallery (4)





Website: Betfred Owner: Petfre (Gibraltar) Limited Founded: 1967 Headquarters: Cheshire, UK Up to £50 in Bet Credits for New Customers BOG & NRNB

BOG & NRNB 5 biggest races

5 biggest races From 3 January 9.7 Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Deposit Method Debit cards

PayPal

PaysafeCard

Apple Pay Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement. bet365 Gallery (4)





Website: bet365 Owner: Denise Coates Founded: 2000 Headquarters: Stoke-on-Trent, UK

1. Betfred Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet Deal

First of all bookmakers to go NRNB, Betfred brought the guarantee into effect on the four biggest races on 1 January. That is two-and-a-half months before the Cheltenham Festival starts. Betfred clearly wanted to capitalise on increased betting interest when the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers Hurdle and Gold Cup entries came out. Their Cheltenham non runner no bet offer began even before these were released.

With Betfred, the guarantee applies to all online and mobile bets place on those races with a real money stake. Punters cannot use free bets as the offer does not apply. Betting on other Festival races other than those specified won’t be covered either. General Betfred T&Cs apply too, so gamble responsibly and stick to the championship races.

Bet on Cheltenham non runner no bet with Betfred

2. Bet365 Cheltenham NRNB & Best Odds Guaranteed Offer

At Bet365, meanwhile, it’s not just NRNB on offer for Cheltenham championship races but the Best Odds Guaranteed as well. They waited a little longer into the New Year before putting this two promos in one deal live. From midday UK time on 3 January, all wagers on selected Festival races have NRNB and BOG together.

On top of the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers Hurdle and Gold Cup odds being covered, Ryanair Chase wagers also qualify at Bet365. Bet on any of these races, and you get a run for your money but also the starting price (SP) on the day if the horse has bigger odds than the ones you took.

Bet on Cheltenham non runner no bet with Bet365