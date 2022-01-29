Stayers Hurdle favourite Champ features in a Cheltenham new customer offer for Festival Trials Day at 888Sport. Those who join get a price boost on the odds-on favourite for the Cleeve Hurdle this Saturday, 29 January (3:05). Champ enhanced odds of 7/1 say he can follow-up in the Grade 2 contest over 3m.

Sign up to 888Sport & back Champ enhanced odds at Cheltenham

Trained by Nicky Henderson for leading Irish owner JP McManus, Champ is one of the big guns in National Hunt horse racing today. As short as 1/2 in the regular market for Cleeve Hurdle success, this 10-year-old King’s Theatre gelding bounced back at Ascot before Christmas. Champ features in a Cheltenham new customer offer here, however.

If the price boost appeals, then here’s what to do. Sign up with promo code 888ODDS and deposit at least £10 using a compatible payment method. Avoid using PayPal, MuchBetter, Neteller, Paysafecard or Skrill, because these options aren’t eligible for the Cheltenham new customer offer, so stick to a debit card. Visit the Cheltenham betting on Festival Trials Day and back Champ in the regular market up to a maximum £5.

This must be new customers’ first bet, so remember that. It’s the Cleeve Hurdle race at 3:05 on Saturday, 29 January. If the horse wins, then Champ enhanced odds winnings pay out in free bets up to £35 within 24 hours. Punters also receive their returns as cash from the regular betting from 888Sport too. Free bets expire after seven days and further T&Cs apply.

Why Champ Enhanced Odds Make This a Cheltenham New Customer Offer Not to Miss

All of the best betting sites out there have Champ down as a very strong favourite to win this race. He has 5lb and upwards in hands on rivals he’s either beaten before or little to fear from, according to the handicapper. Henderson has extra incentive to put on a show here as former Stayers Hurdle favourite Klassical Dream suffered a damaging defeat in Ireland on Thursday.

Champ enhanced odds aren’t just there because of that, though. He has multiple Grade 1 wins on his CV including in the old RSA Chase here at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. A return to hurdles for Champ has brought him back to his very best. This is an opportunity to lay a major marker down in the staying hurdle division.

Henderson comes into Festival Trials Day in excellent form as horse racing betting sites know only too well. He also often targets this meeting with some of his very best horses. Champ fits that to a tee. Connections have found a great chance for him to win again en route to the Festival. This is one Cheltenham new customer offer that really appeals.

Join 888Sport and bet on Champ enhanced odds for Cheltenham

Enhanced 7/1 About Champ Winning Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham with 888Sport

Want to cheer on Champ in the Cleeve Hurdle? This Cheltenham new customer offer gives punters every incentive to do so. Getting Champ enhanced odds is really quite simple. All anyone has to do is follow these instructions below to get up to £35 in free bets if he wins the race:

Join 888Sport using promo code 888ODDS Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method Bet £5 on Champ in the regular Cleeve Hurdle betting Wait for this qualifying wager to settle Get enhanced odds bonus as free bets on top of regular winnings if he wins

Register with 888Sport and bet on Champ enhanced odds for Cheltenham