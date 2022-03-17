Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 18th March

The Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday (18th March) with the showcase race – the Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30) – and with the last two winners – Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo – plus a whole host of challengers, it looks set up to be one of the races of the Festival.



So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at Cheltenham on Wednesday, plus here are the top five Cheltenham Lucky 15 betting sites to get your bets on.

Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 18th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Cheltenham Lucky 15 bet slip.

VAUBAN @ 15/8 with BetUK 1.30 Cheltenham

Vauban impressed at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out – beating Fil Dor by 3 lengths. That was only his second run over hurdles and despite being beaten by Pied Piper on his hurdles debut on New Year’s Eve, he was hampered that day and still only went down by 1/2 a length.

HILLCREST @ 7/2 with BetUK – 2.50 Cheltenham

Hillcrest is a beast of a horse and it’s no secret the Tom Daly yard think a lot of him. Has won 4 of his 5 starts over hurdles and would probably have been all 5 had he not unseated here in January. Put that behind him last time at Haydock with another big win and so can continue his progression here and live up to the faith his connections have in him.

GALVIN @ 10/3 with BetUK 3.30 Cheltenham

Winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup requires a lot of stamina – but that’s not an issue for Galvin, who won the NH Chase here last season over 3m6f. Since then he’s won twice at Punchestown and Leopardstown – including last time in the Savills Chase. Had a nice break since so will be fresher than most, plus will have bundles of experience in the saddle with Davy Russel riding.



MOUNT IDA @ 9/4 with BetUK 4.50 Cheltenham

Mount Ida came from the clouds to win the Kim Muir here last season and has progressed into a nice staying mare chaser. She’s improved over the last year and returned this season with two top wins – including last time when beating Elimay, one of her main rivals, at Fairyhouse giving her 3lbs.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

