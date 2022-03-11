Cheltenham Live Streaming | How To Stream Cheltenham Live

Billed as the ‘Olympics of horse racing’, this month’s Cheltenham Festival is the clear highlight on the racing calendar, and here is how you watch all 28 races for FREE.

Cheltenham Live Stream: How to Stream Cheltenham Live

How To Watch The 2022 Cheltenham Festival For Free

After a festival with no spectators in 2021, the crowds are welcomed back to Cheltenham this year and the Prestbury Park track can expect a bumper turnout.

However, if you can’t get to the track to see the 28 races across the four days, don’t worry as there are plenty of ways to view the Cheltenham live stream.

Take a look below to see where you can live stream Cheltenham races and more information about jump racings pinnacle event.

When Does The 2022 Cheltenham Festival Start?

The tapes go up on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 15th March and will run through till Friday 18th March.

The four-day Cheltenham Festival gets going – as usual – with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1:30) on the opening day and climaxes on the Friday with the Boodles Gold Cup (3:30).

What Are The Main Cheltenham Festival Races?

There are 28 Cheltenham Festival races across the four days to enjoy, with each day having seven contests for horse racing fans to look forward to.

While on the Thursday, many bill the Stayers Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase as the two main events.

Each day will have a feature race, that is run in the middle of the card.

Tuesday 15th March 2022 – 3:30 Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle will be hoping to defend her Cheltenham Champion Hurdle crown

Wednesday 16th March 2022 – 3:30 Champion Chase – Shishkin, who is unbeaten over fences, will be eyeing up a third Festival win (all in different races)

Thursday 17th March 2022 – 2:50 Ryanair Chase – Last year’s hero – Allaho – is back for more in this Grade One.

Thursday 17th March 2022 – 3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle – The front-running Flooring Porter could serve it up to the others again – just like he did in 2021.

Friday 18th March 2022 – 3:30 Gold Cup – A stellar field line-up that include the last two champions – Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo.

2022 Cheltenham Festival ‘day-by-day’ Schedule and Race times

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

