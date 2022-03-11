Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News cheltenham live streaming how to stream cheltenham live

Cheltenham Live Streaming | How To Stream Cheltenham Live

Updated

25 mins ago

on

Cheltenham Horse Racing Live Streaming

Billed as the ‘Olympics of horse racing’, this month’s Cheltenham Festival is the clear highlight on the racing calendar, and here is how you watch all 28 races for FREE.

Cheltenham Live Stream: How to Stream Cheltenham Live

How To Watch The 2022 Cheltenham Festival For Free

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your bet365 account
  • Watch any UK/IRE Horse Racing live streams (including the 2022 Cheltenham Festival) on bet365

Betting sites with Cheltenham live stream

You can sign-up to any of the following bookmakers below – take advantage of their generous FREE BET joining offers and then also watch any UK or Irish horse race – including a Cheltenham Festival Live Stream.

  • Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  • Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  • Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  • SportNation – Bet £25 Get £25 In Free Bets
  • Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

After a festival with no spectators in 2021, the crowds are welcomed back to Cheltenham this year and the Prestbury Park track can expect a bumper turnout.

However, if you can’t get to the track to see the 28 races across the four days, don’t worry as there are plenty of ways to view the Cheltenham live stream.

Take a look below to see where you can live stream Cheltenham races and more information about jump racings pinnacle event.

When Does The 2022 Cheltenham Festival Start?

The tapes go up on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 15th March and will run through till Friday 18th March.

The four-day Cheltenham Festival gets going – as usual – with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1:30) on the opening day and climaxes on the Friday with the Boodles Gold Cup (3:30).

Ts&C’s apply

What Are The Main Cheltenham Festival Races?

There are 28 Cheltenham Festival races across the four days to enjoy, with each day having seven contests for horse racing fans to look forward to.

While on the Thursday, many bill the Stayers Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase as the two main events.

Each day will have a feature race, that is run in the middle of the card.

Tuesday 15th March 2022 – 3:30 Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle will be hoping to defend her Cheltenham Champion Hurdle crown

Wednesday 16th March 2022 – 3:30 Champion Chase – Shishkin, who is unbeaten over fences, will be eyeing up a third Festival win (all in different races)

Thursday 17th March 2022 – 2:50 Ryanair Chase – Last year’s hero – Allaho – is back for more in this Grade One.

Thursday 17th March 2022 – 3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle – The front-running Flooring Porter could serve it up to the others again – just like he did in 2021.

Friday 18th March 2022 – 3:30 Gold Cup – A stellar field line-up that include the last two champions – Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo.

2022 Cheltenham Festival ‘day-by-day’ Schedule and Race times

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

  • Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
  • Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
  • Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup – 2.50pm
  • Champion Chase – 3.30pm
  • Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

  • Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
  • Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
  • Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

  • Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • County Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
  • Gold Cup – 3.30pm
  • Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
  • Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens