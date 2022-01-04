Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 Entries – Irish Boast 16 of 30 Horses

Some 30 early closing Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 entries have been made for this year’s renewal of the blue riband event of steeplechasing. The centrepiece race of the Cheltenham Festival takes place this year on Friday, 16 March (3:30). Just over half of the potential Cheltenham Gold Cup runners are trained in Ireland.

Closutton master trainer Willie Mullins has seven among the initial entries. They are dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo; Allaho, who should defend his Ryanair Chase crown the day before instead; the unlucky Asterion Forlonge; Carefully Selected, who has been off the track for some time; Franco De Port; Melon and King George VI Chase hero Tornado Flyer. Al Boum Photo is the shortest price of these possible Mullins mounts with William Hill going 10/1.

Long-time Emerald Isle rival Gordon Elliott has five of the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 entries after missing last year’s Festival due to a six-month suspension of his training license. Representing the Cullentra House team this time around could be Conflated; fellow Gigginstown House Stud horses Delta Work and Run Wild Fred; Savills Chase victor Galvin, who won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last season and is 6/1 second-favourite for this; and Kim Muir heroine Mount Ida.

McManus and Henderson duo among best of British

Nicky Henderson leads the way for the home team with four horses. JP McManus owned duo Champ, who could also have a Stayers’ Hurdle entry, and Chantry House are both past Festival winners. Long-time absentee Angels Breath and Mister Fisher could also line-up for the Seven Barrows stable. Henderson’s best hope, according to horse racing betting sites and their ante post betting, is Champ at 20/1 with Chantry House at 25/1.

Irish trainer Henry De Bromhead perhaps has the strongest set of Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 entries, however. Among his trio are last year’s first and second, Minella Indo and A Plus Tard. Both must bounce back from disappointing displays over the festive period, however, yet remain prominent in BoyleSports‘ market. A Plus Tard is 7/2 favourite with Minella Indo 10/1. Stable companion Eklat De Rire is also held in high regard but ranges wildly in price from 100/1 down to 20/1.

Other eye-catching potential runners trained in Britain include Ladbrokes Trophy second Fiddlerontheroof, one of two engaged for Colin Tizzard; Lucinda Russell’s novice Ahoy Senor (as big as 66/1) and Many Clouds Chase hero Protektorat – the best British hope for Dan Skelton at 14/1. Kim Bailey trains locally to Cheltenham, so the horse with the least distance to travel to the track could be Imperial Aura representing the same owners as past Gold Cup hero Imperial Commander.

It is worth punters knowing that both Bet365 and Betfred decided to go non-runner no bet on this race prior to the release of Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 entries in an attempt to drum up ante post betting interest. That extra liability explains why the odds for potential runners in the Festival’s main event are shorter than other leading online bookmakers.

Early Closing Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 Entries in Full