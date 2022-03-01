Cheltenham Festival News: Elliott Says Death Duty@10/1 His Best Handicap Chance

With the tapes going up in the Cheltenham Festival in less than two weeks (15th-18th March 22) the interest in the ante-post markets is starting to hot up. Especially in the big handicaps as the weights are now being published.

Today we’ve also seen the Gordon Elliott team respond to the handicap weights by letting horse racing punters know which horse he believes to be his best handicapped.

Step forward DEATH DUTY, who gets into Tuesday’s Ultima Handicap Chase with a mark of 144.

“Looking at it quickly, the best handicapped of mine is Death Duty in the Ultima,” he said. “Everything else seems to have 4-6lb more, but I understand the handicapper has his job to do.” Elliott told the Racing Post

As a result, it’s no surprise there has been plenty of support for Death Duty in the Ultima Handicap Chase ante-post betting market – but is still on offer @10/1 with bet365, @10/1 with QuinnBet and @10/1 with BetVictor.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Death Duty Heads To Cheltenham In Form After Punchestown Win

We last saw Death Duty on the track in February at Punchestown, when winning by 3 lengths off a mark of 138.

The handicapper has reacted by sticking him up 6lbs to a rating of 144, but Gordon Elliott still feels that’s a fair mark for his 11 year-old.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned horse was rated as high as 151 only a few years ago, so you can see where Elliott is coming from, despite his advancing years.

Death Duty’s only other Cheltenham Festival appearances though resulted in an unseat in the 2017 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and he also finished 10th (of 23) in the Brown Advisory & Merribelle Stable Plate in 2020.

Other Elliott Handicap Fancies For The Cheltenham Festival

Gordon Elliott also mentioned his Frontal Assault to say that the Kim Muir Chase (Thurs 17th March) was his preferred target, while the Pertemps Final Network Handicap Hurdle (Thurs 17th March) was the likely target for Sire Du Berlais, who won the 2019 and 2020 running of the race.



The final horse to get noted by Elliott was Top Bandit, who he said looked to have a nice weight for the County Hurdle (Fri 18th March)

