Cheltenham Festival – Irish-trained Horses To Dominate Again

With the presence of Irish-trained Cheltenham Festival horses increasing by the year, then ‘How Many Irish Trained Winners’ is another sub-plot market in the build-up to the best four days of National Hunt horse racing on the planet.

Plus, with the Cheltenham Festival now spread out over four days (Tues 15th-Fri 18th 2022), this is a bet that will give punters an interest through the week with in-running betting also available.

Irish-trained runners, and those stabled in Britain, battle it out each year over the four days for the Prestbury Cup – with 28 races (7 races a day) up for grabs. Whoever wins the most races lands the cup and with that plenty of bragging rights too! In the event of a draw (14-14) and the honours are shared – it’s as simple as that!

How Have The Irish and British Cheltenham Festival Runners Fared In Recent Years?

If we look at our table below, you’ll see that in 2014 and 2015 the British-trained runners dominated to win 12 and 13 races and win the Prestbury Cup.

But, since then the tide has turned and it’s been the Irish-trained horses that have dominated so it’s no shock to see them @1/10 with William Hill to train the most winners, with Great Britain @8/1 with William Hill and the draw @12/1

In 2017, the Irish won a staggering 19 of the 28 races! That meant a staggering 68% of all 2017 Cheltenham Festival races went to an Irish-trained runner!

In 2018 it was pretty much more of the same too as the Irish-trained horses landed 17 of the 28 races, with the British runners grabbing 11.

However, the UK-based runners fought back in 2019, winning 14 of the 28 races, with the Irish mopping-up the other 14 – meaning a draw for the first time since 2013.

But it was back to ‘business as usual’ for the Irish in 2020 as they mopped-up 17 of the 28 races, with the UK-yards grabbing 10 and France one, after Easysland landed the Cross Country.

Irish Record Most Ever Cheltenham Festival Winners In 2021

It was last year though (2021) that the recent dominance of the Irish-trained winners took another big step forward as they fired in an incredible 23 winners from the 28 races, with Great Britain only managing five Cheltenham Festival successes in 2021!

So, despite the Irish to train the most Cheltenham Festival winners being as short as 1/10 with William Hill that strangely still looks fair value considering the ease of their victory at last season’s festival.

Recent Prestbury Cup Winners

2021 – Ireland (23 wins)

2020 – Ireland (17 wins)

2019 – Tie (14 wins each)

2018 – Ireland (17 wins)

2017 – Ireland (19 wins)

2016 – Ireland (15 wins)

2015 (27 races) – Great Britain (13 wins)

2014 (27 races) – Great Britain (12 wins)

Irish Horses To Dominate The 2022 Cheltenham Festival Again

Things are set up for another fascinating clash over the four days – but with the Irish firepower once again looking unreal, then it will be a huge shock if the yards from across the Irish Sea aren’t winning this prize again.

Here are some of the main challengers for both the Irish and the UK-based handlers that are heading to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Key Irish 2022 Cheltenham Festival runners:

Tuesday 15th March 2022

Dysart Dynamo @11/4 with William Hill & Sir Gerhard @3/1 with William Hill (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle)

Blue Lord @3/1 with William Hill & Riviere d’Etel @7/2 with William Hill (Arkle Novices’ Chase)

Honeysuckle @4/7 with William Hill , Appreciate It @7/2 with William Hill and Teahupoo @8/1 with William Hill (Champion Hurdle)

Tellmesomethinggirl @3/1 with William Hill & Concertista @7/2 with William Hill (Mares’ Hurdle)

Stattler @5/2 with William Hill (NH Chase)

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Sir Gerhard @Evs with William Hill (Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle)

Galopin Des Champs @4/5 with William Hill (Festival Novices’ Chase)

Energumene @3/1 with William Hill, Chacun Pour Soi @5/1 with William Hill (Champion Chase)

Tiger Roll @6/4 with William Hill , Delta Work @5/1 with William Hill & Prengarde @6/1 with William Hill (Cross Country Chase)

Facile Vega @4/5 with William Hill & American Mike @5/2 with William Hill (Champion Bumper)

Thursday 17th March 2022

Bob Olinger @Evs with William Hill & Galopin Des Champs @5/4 with William Hill (Turners Novices Chase)

Allaho @4/7 with William Hill (Ryanair Chase)

Flooring Porter @3/1 with William Hill (Stayers Hurdle)

Brandy Love @5/2 with William Hill (Mares Novices Hurdle)

Friday 18th March 2022

Pied Piper @9/4 with William Hill & Vauban @15/8 with William Hill (Triumph)

A Plus Tard @3/1 with William Hill , Minella Indo @5/1 with William Hill & Galvin @4/1 with William Hill (Gold Cup)

Billaway @11/4 with William Hill (Foxhunters)

Elimay @5/2 with William Hill & Mount Ida @5/2 with William Hill (Mares Chase)

Note: Odds are subject to change



Key British 2022 Cheltenham Festival runners:

Constitution Hill @2/1 with William Hill & Jonbon @4/1 with William Hill (Supreme Novices Hurdle)

Edwardstone @7/4 with William Hill (Arkle Novices’ Chase)

Epatante @10/1 with William Hill (Champion Hurdle)

Bravemansgame @7/4 with William Hill (Festival Novices’ Chase)

Shishkin @4/5 with William Hill & Nube Negra @10/1 with William Hill (Champion Chase)

L’Homme Presse @3/1 with William Hill (Turners Novices’ Chase)

Shan Blue @8/1 with William Hill (Ryanair Chase)

Thyme Hill @9/2 with William Hill & Champ @5/1 with William Hill (Stayers Hurdle)

Hillcrest @4/1 with William Hill (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle)

Protektorat @8/1 with William Hill (Gold Cup)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Cheltenham Festival – Irish-trained Winners (Since 2005)

2021 (23): Appreciate It, Honeysuckle, Black Tears, Jeff Kidder, Galvin, Bob Olinger, Monkfish, Heaven Help, Put The Kettle On, Tiger Roll, Sir Gerhard, Mrs Milner, Allaho, Flooring Porter, The Shunter, Telmesomethinggirl, Mount Ida, Quilixios, Belfast Banter, Vanillier, Minella Indo, Colreevy, Galopin Des Champs.

2020 (17): Put The Kettle On, Honeysuckle, Ravenhill, Envoi Allen, Aramax, Ferny Hollow, Samcro, Sire Du Berlais, Min, Concertista, Milan Native, Burning Victory, Saint Roi, Monkfish, Al Boum Photo, It Came To Pass, Chosen Mate,

2019 (14): Klassical Dream, Duc Des Genievres, Espoir D’Allen, A Plus Tard, City Island, Tiger Roll, Band Of Outlaws, Envoi Allen, Sire Du Berlais, Eglantine Du Seuil, Any Second Now, Minella Indo, Al Boum Photo, Early Doors

2018 (17): Footpad, Benie Des Dieux, Rathvinden, Samcro, Presenting Percy, Bleu Berry, Tiger Roll, Veneer Of Charm, Relegate, Shattered Love, Delta Work, Balko Des Flos, Penhill, The Storyteller, Laurina, Farclas, Blow By Blow

2017 (19): Labaik, Apple’s Jade, Tiger Roll, Tully East, Supasundae, Special Tiara, Cause Of Causes, Fayonagh, Yorkhill, Presenting Percy, Un de Sceaux, Nichols Canyon, Road To Respect, Let’s Dance, Arctic Fire, Penhill, Sizing John, Champagne Classic, Rock The World

2016 (13): Ivanovich Gorbatov, Don Cossack, On The Fringe, Black Hercules, Mall Dini, Vautour, Empire Of Dirt, Limini, Cause of Causes, Yorkhill, Douvan, Annie Power, Vroum Vroum Mag,

2015 (13): Douvan, Un De Sceaux, Faugheen, Glens Melody, Cause of Causes, Windsor Park, Don Poli, Rivage D’Or, Vautour, Wicklow Brave, Martello Tower, On The Fringe, Killultagh Vic

2014 (12): Vautour, Jezki, Quevega, Faugheen, Silver Concorde, Spring Heeled, Tiger Roll, Very Wood, Lord Windermere, Tammys Hill, Don Poli, Savello,

2013 (14): Quevega, Champagne Fever, Hurricane Fly, Back In Focus, Briar Hill, Lord Windermere, Flaxen Flare, Benefficient, Solwhit, Big Shu, Our Conor, Ted Veale, Salsify, Alderwood

2012 (5): Quevega, Champagne Fever, Sir Des Champs, Alderwood, and Salsify

2011 (13): Hurricane Fly, Sizing Australia, Quevega, Chicago Grey, First Lieutenant, Bostons Angel, Sizing Europe, Carlito Brigante, What A Charm, Noble Prince, Final Approach, Zemsky, Sir Des Champs

2010 (7): Sizing Europe, A New Story, Quevega, Waepon’s Amnesty, Big Zeb, Thousand Stars, Berties Dream

2009 (9): Go Native, Forpadydeplasterer, Garde Champetre, Quevega, Quevega, Mikael D’Haguenet, Cooldine, Ninetieth Minute, Dunguib, Weapon’s Amnestry

2008 (7): Captain Cee Bee, Garde Champetre, Fiveforthree, Cousin Vinny, Finger On the Pulse, Tiger Cr, Silver Jaro

2007 (5): Ebaziyan, Sublimity, Heads On the Ground, Cork All Star, Pedrobob

2006 (10): Brave Inca, Dun Doire, Native Jack, Nicanor, Newmill, Sky’s The Limit, Hairy Molly, Kadoun, War Of Attrition, Whyso Mayo

2005 (9): Hardy Eustace, Spot Thedifference, Dabiroun, Moscow Flyer, Missed That, Another Rum, Oulart, Kicking King, Fota Island

Cheltenham Festival – Championship Races (UK vs Ireland)

Champion Hurdle – 24 Year Trends

14/24 – Irish-trained winners

10/24 – British-trained winners

Willie Mullins (Ire) has trained 4 of the last 11 winners

Nicky Henderson (UK) has trained 5 of the last 13 winners

Champion Chase – 24 Year Trends

17/24 – British-trained winners

7/24 – Irish-trained winners

Willie Mullins (Ire) is yet to train the winner

Nicky Henderson (UK) has trained 5 of the last 10 winners (won the race 6 times in total)

Paul Nicholls (UK) has trained 6 of the last 22 winners

Henry de Bromhead (Ire) has trained 3 of the last 11 winners

Jessica Harrington (Ire) has trained 2 of the last 19 winners

Stayers Hurdle – 24 Year Trends

18/24 – British-trained winners

4/24 – Irish-trained winners

2/24 – French-trained winners

Willie Mullins (Ire) has trained just two recent winners of the race (2018, Penhill, 2017, Nichols Canyon)

Nicky Henderson (UK) has trained just 1 winner of the race (2000, Bacchanal)

Paul Nicholls (UK) has trained 4 of the last 13 winners

Jonjo O’Neill (UK) has trained 2 of the last 18 winners

Cheltenham Gold Cup – 24 Year Trends

16/24 – British-trained winners

8/24 – Irish-trained winners (4 of last 6)

Willie Mullins (Ire) has trained just two winners (2020, 2019)

Nicky Henderson (UK) has trained 2 of the last 11 winners

Paul Nicholls (UK) has trained 3 of the last 15 winners (4 in total)

