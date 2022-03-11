 Best Existing Customer Cheltenham Offers for the 2022 Festival

THE 2022 Cheltenham Festival is nearly here and we have the best existing customer Cheltenham offers available so you can make the most of the bookies you’ve signed up to.
Best Existing Customer Cheltenham Offers
Here are the bookmakers with the best Cheltenham offers for existing customers. Click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.
Fitzdares: £10 Arkle Chase and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Cheltenham Offer
You can get your money back up to £10 if you don’t back a winner in the Arkle Chase and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on the 1:30pm (Supreme Novices’) AND and 2:10pm (Arkle Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th March 22)
- If you DON’T back EITHER winner, Fitzdares will give you a free bet (up to max £10) to your average stake (across the 2 races) to use on any other Festival race
Paddy Power: Three Completely FREE £5 Cheltenham Bets
The Paddy Power existing customer Cheltenham offer is one of the best on the market with THREE FREE BETS available on the first three days of the Festival.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Opt in via their promo banner on their website to claim your £5 free bets
- You will then qualify for 3x £5 free bets for Tuesday (15th March), Wednesday (16th March) and Thursday (17th March)
- These free bets can be used on ANY Cheltenham race
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
bet365: ITV 4/1 Cheltenham Offer for Existing Customers
bet365 will have a great existing customer Cheltenham offer as if you win get a big winner at odds of over 4/1, you can place the same stake on a horse in the next race and get a refund if it loses.
How to Claim the bet365 Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Place a win or e/w bet in a LIVE ITV Cheltenham race
- If your bet wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Cheltenham race
- If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake up to £50)
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Boylesports: Cheltenham Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd to the SP Fav
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Cheltenham offer as you can get your moeny back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite.
How to Claim the Boylesports Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet in ANY Cheltenham race
- If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, Boylesports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill: Guaranteed Top Price on the ‘Big 4’ Cheltenham Festival Championship Races
If you are a William Hill customer then you can get a guarenteed top price on the big four Cheletenham races, meaning you can get the best odds for your winning selections at the Festival.
How to Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here and sign up to William Hill
- William Hill will be best (or joint best) price on each of the four main championship races (Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle & Gold Cup) until the start of each race
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
888Sport: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – Money back as a FREE BET if your horse finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th
How to Claim the 888sports Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back a horse in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1:30, Tues 15th March) – if it finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th – 888Sport will refund your stake (up to £10) as a free bet
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets