Home News cheltenham festival betting offers for existing customers

 Best Existing Customer Cheltenham Offers for the 2022 Festival

Updated

49 mins ago

on

Cheltenham Festival Betting Offers for Existing Customers

THE 2022 Cheltenham Festival is nearly here and we have the best existing customer Cheltenham offers available so you can make the most of the bookies you’ve signed up to.

Best Existing Customer Cheltenham Offers

Here are the bookmakers with the best Cheltenham offers for existing customers. Click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

Fitzdares: £10 Arkle Chase and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Cheltenham Offer

You can get your money back up to £10 if you don’t back a winner in the Arkle Chase and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here to go Fitzdares
  • Place a bet on the 1:30pm (Supreme Novices’) AND and 2:10pm (Arkle Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th March 22)
  • If you DON’T back EITHER winner, Fitzdares will give you a free bet (up to max £10) to your average stake (across the 2 races) to use on any other Festival race

Paddy Power: Three Completely FREE £5 Cheltenham Bets

The Paddy Power existing customer Cheltenham offer is one of the best on the market with THREE FREE BETS available on the first three days of the Festival.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
  • Opt in via their promo banner on their website to claim your £5 free bets
  • You will then qualify for 3x £5 free bets for Tuesday (15th March), Wednesday (16th March) and Thursday (17th March)
  • These free bets can be used on ANY Cheltenham race

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

bet365: ITV 4/1 Cheltenham Offer for Existing Customers

bet365 will have a great existing customer Cheltenham offer as if you win get a big winner at odds of over 4/1, you can place the same stake on a horse in the next race and get a refund if it loses.

How to Claim the bet365 Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here and sign up to Bet365
  • Place a win or e/w bet in a LIVE ITV Cheltenham race
  • If your bet wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Cheltenham race
  • If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake up to £50)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Boylesports: Cheltenham Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd to the SP Fav

BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Cheltenham offer as you can get your moeny back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite.

How to Claim the Boylesports Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
  • Place a win bet in ANY Cheltenham race
  • If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, Boylesports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

William Hill: Guaranteed Top Price on the ‘Big 4’ Cheltenham Festival Championship Races

If you are a William Hill customer then you can get a guarenteed top price on the big four Cheletenham races, meaning you can get the best odds for your winning selections at the Festival.

How to Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here and sign up to William Hill
  • William Hill will be best (or joint best) price on each of the four main championship races (Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle & Gold Cup) until the start of each race

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

888Sport: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – Money back as a FREE BET if your horse finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th

How to Claim the 888sports Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer

  • Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  • Back a horse in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1:30, Tues 15th March) – if it finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th – 888Sport will refund your stake (up to £10) as a free bet
202 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets

