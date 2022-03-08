Cheltenham Festival betting offer: Get Vauban and Elimay double boosted to 10/1

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and Paddy Power have an exclusive Price Boost on Vauban and Elimay which you can back below, as well as claiming their excellent sign up offer.

Vauban for Willy Mullins looks to be the real deal and an assured hurdler. Winning on his last outing over the hurdles at the beginning of February, Vauban comfortably beat the likes of Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps and The Tide Turns.

That maiden hurdle victory came over the 16 furlong distance, which is the same this time around at Cheltenham for this Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle. Piped Piper looks to be his biggest rival for the race, having piped Vauban at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve by half a length.

He is certainly a leading contender in this Triumph Hurdle on Friday at Cheltenham.

In the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase in the penultimate race on Friday, Elimay looks to back up her impressive form with another win.

She won in February at Naas in a race she won in the end at almost a canter. She looks to be back to her best and looks to be jumping fluently over hurdles again. She came second to Colreevy in this running of the race in the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, losing out by half a length.

This time around, Elimay looks to be a more mature hurdler and Willy Mullins will be hopeful of a win with his 7-year-old mare. Mount Ida and Zambella could prove stern tests for her, having both beaten her in chases in the past year. However, we believe she is finding her best form and is in great shape to cross the winning post in first place come Friday.

JCB Triumph Hurdle odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Vauban 13/8 Pied Piper 5/2 Fil Dor 6/1 Porticello 10/1 Icare Allen 12/1 Knight Salute 12/1 Il Etait Temps 12/1 Doctor Parnassus 14/1 Teddy Blue 16/1 Gaelic Warrior 20/1

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Elimay 5/2 Mount Ida 5/2 Concertista 11/4 Riviere d’Etel 4/1 Zambella 8/1 The Glancing Queen 9/1 Put The Kettle On 10/1 Gin On Lime 11/1 Vienna Court 14/1 Scarlet And Dove 16/1