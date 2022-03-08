Countries
Home News cheltenham festival betting offer vauban elimay price boost

Cheltenham Festival betting offer: Get Vauban and Elimay double boosted to 10/1

Updated

12 mins ago

on

CHELTENHAM festival

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and Paddy Power have an exclusive Price Boost on Vauban and Elimay which you can back below, as well as claiming their excellent sign up offer.

Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival offer: Price Boost on Vauban and Elimay

Follow the simple steps below to see how to claim the Paddy Power Cheltenham Price Boost.

Why should you back the Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival double?

Vauban for Willy Mullins looks to be the real deal and an assured hurdler. Winning on his last outing over the hurdles at the beginning of February, Vauban comfortably beat the likes of Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps and The Tide Turns.

That maiden hurdle victory came over the 16 furlong distance, which is the same this time around at Cheltenham for this Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle. Piped Piper looks to be his biggest rival for the race, having piped Vauban at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve by half a length.

He is certainly a leading contender in this Triumph Hurdle on Friday at Cheltenham.

In the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase in the penultimate race on Friday, Elimay looks to back up her impressive form with another win.

She won in February at Naas in a race she won in the end at almost a canter. She looks to be back to her best and looks to be jumping fluently over hurdles again. She came second to Colreevy in this running of the race in the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, losing out by half a length.

This time around, Elimay looks to be a more mature hurdler and Willy Mullins will be hopeful of a win with his 7-year-old mare. Mount Ida and Zambella could prove stern tests for her, having both beaten her in chases in the past year. However, we believe she is finding her best form and is in great shape to cross the winning post in first place come Friday.

This Vauban and Elimay double for Willy Mullins has been boosted by Paddy Power to a magnificent 10/1. Certainly a mouth-watering price for two strong favourites in the two respective races. Punters paradise for anyone backing the Willy Mullins Friday Cheltenham Festival double price boost with Paddy Power.

JCB Triumph Hurdle odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Vauban 13/8 paddy power
Pied Piper 5/2 paddy power
Fil Dor 6/1 paddy power
Porticello 10/1 paddy power
Icare Allen 12/1 paddy power
Knight Salute 12/1 paddy power
Il Etait Temps 12/1 paddy power
Doctor Parnassus 14/1 paddy power
Teddy Blue 16/1 paddy power
Gaelic Warrior 20/1 paddy power

 

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Elimay 5/2 paddy power
Mount Ida 5/2 paddy power
Concertista 11/4 paddy power
Riviere d’Etel 4/1 paddy power
Zambella 8/1 paddy power
The Glancing Queen 9/1 paddy power
Put The Kettle On 10/1 paddy power
Gin On Lime 11/1 paddy power
Vienna Court 14/1 paddy power
Scarlet And Dove 16/1 paddy power

 

