Cheltenham Day 2 Results – See Where Your Horse Finished on Ladies Day at the Festival

Ladies Day was packed full of memorable Cheltenham day 2 results as the Festival continued. The drama and heroic performances that have become the meeting’s hallmark were in abundance once again. Rain didn’t spoil the day for a crowd in the tens of thousands.
See Cheltenham Day 2 Results
1:30 – Ballymore Novices Hurdle Result
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Distance
|SP
|1st
|Sir Gerhard
|Paul Townend
|Willie Mullins
|3½ lengths
|8/11F
|2nd
|Three Stripe Life
|Davy Russell
|Gordon Elliott
|9 lengths
|8/1
|3rd
|Whatdeawant
|Danny Mullins
|Willie Mullins
|8½ lengths
|18/1
Sir Gerhard made a successful step up in trip to land the Ballymore Novices Hurdle at odds-on for Willie Mullins. He confirmed Dublin Racing Festival form with Three Stripe Life in the first of the Cheltenham day 2 results after Journey With Me fell when held at the last.
Whatdeawant made a 1-3 for the Mullins stable on rain softened ground. The best of the British was I Am Maximus in fourth as Paul Nicholls’ Stage Star bombed out. Sir Gerhard earned an 8/1 Champion Hurdle quote with Fitzdares off the back of this success.
2:10 – Brown Advisory Novices Chase Result
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Distance
|SP
|1st
|L’Homme Presse
|Charlie Deutsch
|Venetia Williams
|3½ lengths
|9/4F
|2nd
|Ahoy Senor
|Derek Fox
|Lucinda Russell
|1¾ lengths
|4/1
|3rd
|Gaillard Du Mesnil
|Paul Townend
|Willie Mullins
|7 lengths
|11/1
In the Brown Advisory Novices Chase, Cheltenham day 2 results were shaped by the late withdrawal of Bravemansgame. Nicholls wouldn’t risk the race favourite on the testing ground, so L’Homme Presse took full advantage.
He made it five from five over fences under a great front-running ride from Charlie Deutsch. This was his first Festival victory and ideal going for a Venetia Williams horse. L’Homme Presse jumped well and led home a British 1-2 with Scottish raider Ahoy Senor in second.
