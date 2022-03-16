Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets | Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Ladies Day

Day 2 of Cheltenham gets underway later this afternoon, with bookmakers across the UK still vying for your attention with a great selection of Cheltenham Day 2 free bets. We detail the pick of the bunch below, so read on to find out more.
Take a look below to see the nation’s best Cheltenham betting offers for Ladies Day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
Our Pick of the Cheltenham Day 2 Offers – Back Shishkin in the Champions Chase at 50/1
There are plenty of superb promotions on offer across British bookmakers for today’s races at the Cheltenham Festival, but this one from 888sport has definitely taken the collective fancy of the Sportslens office.
Shishkin will be racing later this afternoon in the Champions Chase, and you can back the heavily-favoured horse at the excellent odds of 50/1 at 888sport.
On top of that, the betting site is also offering £5 free bets for each and every day of the festival and you’ll get the best odds guaranteed at every race.
Click the link below to sign up at 888sport and get betting on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival today:
Shishkin Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Champion Chase
Top 5 Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets
If you’ve been betting at the track for a while, chances are that you’ll already have accounts at the major betting sites such as 888sport & William Hill. But, if you’re looking for Cheltenham Day 2 free bets, rest assured that there are still plenty available at many of the UK’s best new providers.
For example:
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet
- The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
- LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Free Bet
- Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
Fitzdares Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Click here to go to Fitzdares and claim a £30 Cheltenham free bet.
If you open a new betting account with Fitzdares, you can claim £30 in free bets to spend on Cheltenham Day 2. All you need to do is make £30 worth of qualifying bets (EVS) to unlock the deal.
On top of that, the site also promises money back on second-place finishers (odds 20/1+), and there are 25% price boosts for Accas.
How to claim the Fitzdare Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 2
- Click here to go to Fitzdares
- Register a new account at the site
- Make your first deposit and bet £30 at odds of EVS (+)
- £30 in free bets will be credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet(s) settles
Key Terms
- Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of EVS(+)
- Free bets are issued within 24 hours of the settlement of the qualifying bet
- Free bet must have odds of 1/2 or greater
BetUK Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Cheltenham Free Bet
Click here to go to BetUK and claim £50 in Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets
At BetUK, newcomers can claim a whopping £50 in Cheltenham Day Two free bets to spend at the track later this afternoon. Claiming the free horse racing bets at the bookmaker is easy: just place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (+).
How to claim the BetUK Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 2
- Click here to go to BetUK
- Sign up for a new account at the site
- Make your first deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 (+)
- £50 in free bets credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet settles
Key Terms
- £10 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in free Cheltenham bets
- Qualifying bet can be on any sports market but must be placed at odds of 1/2 (+)
- £50 in Free Bets must be placed on 4 or more selections with odds of 1.3 (+)
The Pools Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets – Bet £10 & Get A £20 Free Cheltenham Bet
Click here to go to The Pools and claim a £20 Cheltenham free bet.
By signing up to bet on Cheltenham at The Pools, you can also claim £20 free bets for Cheltenham Day 2.
Just register a new account; make your first deposit, and wager £10 at Cheltenham today to be rewarded with a £15 free bet for Day 2 and a £5 free bet for Day 4.
How to claim The Pools Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 2
- Click here to go to The Pools
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit and bet £10 at odds of EVS (+)
- £20 in free bets credited to your account upon settlement of the qualifying bet
Key Terms
- Qualifying bet of £10
- Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of EVS(+)
- Free bets expire after 7 days
LiveScore Bet Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets – Bet £10 Get a £40 Free Bet
Click here to go to LiveScore Bet and claim £40 in Cheltenham Day 2 free bets.
Register a new account with Livescore Bet in time for today’s races to benefit from the bookmaker’s £40 in free Cheltenham bets promotion.
Just bet £10 bet at odds of 1/2 (+) once you’ve gotten yourself signed up to receive 4 x £10 free horse racing bets.
How to claim the LiveScore Bet Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 2
- Click here to go to LiveScoreBet
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater
- £40 in free bets (4x £10 free bets) credited to your account upon settlement of the qualifying bet
Key Terms
- Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market, including Cheltenham 2022 events, at minimum odds of 1/2
- £40 in free bets will be credited to your account in the form of 4x £10 free bets as soon as your qualifying bet is settled
- Free bets must be used within 7 days
Virgin Bet Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Click here to go to Virgin Bet and claim £20 in free bets for Cheltenham Festival Day 2
By betting £10 at Virgin Bet on Day 2 of Cheltenham, you’ll be eligible to receive £20 in free bets thanks to the bookmaker’s latest horse racing promo.
How to claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 2
- Click here to go to Virgin Bet
- Register a new betting account
- Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater
- £20 in free bets credited to your account upon settlement of the qualifying bet
Key Terms
- Wager £10 at minimum odds of 1/2
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 2 x £10 free bets will be credited to your account
- Free bets valid for 7 days
Ts&C’s apply to all offers
Top Tips on How To Use Your Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets
There are seven races scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, including the much-revered Queen Mother Champion Chase, an event that historically generates plenty of interest from horse racing bettors.
We would always recommend prolonging the fun by spending your Cheltenham Day 2 free bets in small spurts rather than slamming down a huge wedge on one horse.
And, if you’re looking for tips on the best-looking runners for today’s events, you’ll find some excellent picks at the following link: Cheltenham Day 2 betting tips.
Check out the tips, do your research, and enjoy the races. If your luck is in, look forward to a tidy payout using the Cheltenham Day 2 bet promos listed above.
Cheltenham Day 2 schedule
- 13:30 – Ballymore Novices
- 14:10 – Brown Advisory Chase
- 14:50 – Coral Cup
- 15:30 – Queen Mother Champion Chase
- 16:10 – Cross Country
- 16:50 – Grand Annual
- 17:30 – Champion Bumper