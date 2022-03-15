Cheltenham Day 1 Results – See Where Your Horse Finished on the Opening Day of the Festival

See all Cheltenham Day 1 results from the opening day of the Festival. It was another memorable occasion with crowds at Prestbury Park at the major meeting for the first time in two years.
Cheltenham Day 1 Results
1:30 – Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle Result
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Distance
|SP
|1st
|Constitution Hill
|Nico de Boinville
|Nicky Henderson
|22 lengths
|9/4JF
|2nd
|Jonbon
|Aidan Coleman
|Nicky Henderson
|2½ lengths
|5/1
|3rd
|Kilcruit
|Patrick Mullins
|Willie Mullins
|8½ lengths
|6/1
A dramatic Supreme Novices Hurdle saw Constitution Hill lead home a 1-2 for trainer Nicky Henderson, surging clear of stable companion Jonbon up the famous hill. For the second season running, there was a wide-margin winner in the first of the Cheltenham day 1 results on the card.
Joint-favourite Dysart Dynamo took a crashing fall, leaving fellow Willie Mullins mount Kilcruit to inherit third. None could land a blow on owner Michael Buckley’s Constitution Hill, though, who lowered the course record set by Annie Power. He has earned an early quote of 5/2 with Fitzdares for the 2023 Champion Hurdle at next year’s Festival.
2:10 – Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase Result
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Distance
|SP
|1st
|Edwardstone
|Tom Cannon
|Alan King
|4¼ lengths
|5/2F
|2nd
|Gabynako
|Keith Donoghue
|Gavin Cromwell
|3½ lengths
|25/1
|3rd
|Blue Lord
|Paul Townend
|Willie Mullins
|3 lengths
|4/1
Edwardstone justified favouritism and avoided trouble in-running to take the Arkle. He became the first eight-year-old to win this race since the mighty Sizing Europe. This was a third Arkle success for trainer Alan King and first Festival victory for jockey Tom Cannon.
Brave Seasca fell at the third fence, forcing Saint Sam to unseat. Edwardstone was caught up in that too but it happened early enough in the race for him to recover. The Cheltenham day 1 results show him four lengths clear of the supplemented Gabynako with Irish raider Blue Lord back in third.
2:50 – Ultima Handicap Chase Result
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Distance
|SP
|1st
|Corach Rambler
|Derek Fox
|Lucinda Russell
|2¾ lengths
|10/1
|2nd
|Gericault Roque
|Tom Scudamore
|David Pipe
|head
|9/1
|3rd
|Oscar Elite
|Harry Cobden
|Colin Tizzard
|8 lengths
|22/1
|4th
|Tea Clipper
|Stan Sheppard
|Tom Lacey
|½ a length
|12/1
In the Ultima, Corach Rambler when from virtually last to first under Derek Fox as Scotland struck at the Festival. A nice racing weight helped him storm up the hill between horses for victory. Gericault Roque from out the weights just held second from Oscar Elite.
The first five home were British trained with Tea Clipper and Our Power, another from out of the handicap, completing those. Cheltenham day 1 results were certainly different to the Irish dominance of 12 months ago.
