Cheltenham Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets for 2022 Festival

In the build to the Cheltenham Festival there are always plenty of free bets, money-back specials and extra place betting offers to take advantage of – we’ve put the best Cheltenham Festival offers in one place and details on how to claim them.

How to Claim Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

Claiming the Cheltenham Free Bets could not simpler and we have put together a easy-o-follow step-by-step guide.

Select a Cheltenham Free Bet from the table above Follow the instructions to fill out your details and create an account Deposit and Bet the required amount to qualify for the Cheltenham Free Bets Enjoy your Cheltenham Free Bets after the bookmaker credits them to your account

Fitzdares Cheltenham Free Bet Offer: £30 Racing Free Bet Available

Join ‘The world’s finest bookmaker’ – Fitzdares – with our exclusive SportsLens betting offer. Deposit (up to £30) and place your first bet on any event – including the Cheltenham Festival – and they will match that opening bet as a free bet credited to your account.

For example, take advantage of the Fitzdares @ 5/1 Minella Indo on last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner following up in the big race on Friday 18th March.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to Fitzdares.

Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

bet365 Cheltenham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Racing

Having bet365 in your corner for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is a ‘must-have’! One of the world’s leading bookmakers, so they are always competitive when it comes to the best prices. You can also snap-up an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the Cheltenham Festival.

For example, a £10 bet on Honeysuckle @ 1.44 with bet365 for the Champion Hurdle (Tuesday 15th March) will net you £50 in bet credits once that bet has been settled.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to Bet365.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offer: £50 in Festival Free Bets On Offer

William Hill are a household name in the bookmaking industry, meaning you will have an arry of sports betting markets – including the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – and competitive prices at your finger tips.

The guys at William Hill have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £50 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10.

Your opening bet of just £10 can also be staked at odds of only 1.50 or more, so why not get involved with Shishkin @ 1.66 with William Hill ? This Nicky Henderson-trained chaser has already won two Cheltenham Festival races!

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to William Hill.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £50 Free bet (promo code Y50)

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

888Sport Cheltenham Free Bets: £40 in Racing Bonuses + £10 Casino Bonus

If you fancy a free £40 bet to use at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, then look no further than 888Sport – and even better as a valued reader of SportsLens we’ve managed to unlock their £40 free bet by just placing £10 on your first wager.

All you’ll need to do is find a selection – like last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup runners-up Al Plus Tard @ 3/1 with 888Sport – that is priced 2.00 (Evs) or bigger.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to 888Sport.

Bet £10 at odds of (2.00) or greater and Get £40 in Free Bets (promo code ‘10FREE’)

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £40 Free Bet

664 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.

BetUK Cheltenham Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For Horse Racing



One of the newer bookmakers on the block, but BetUK are fast making a name for themselves against the big players. Competitive horse racing prices and daily offers mean they are certainly worth having in your armory for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

New players can also grab a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the free bet – so Allaho @ 8/13 with BetUK for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday 17th March) could be the way to go.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to BetUK.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Ts&C’s apply to all free bet offers

Odds are subject to change



The Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers 2022

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet

– Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet

– Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets SportNation – Bet £25 Get £25 In Free Bets

Bet £25 Get £25 In Free Bets Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

How to use the Cheltenham Free Bets

Once your FREE BETS has been added to you betting accounts you are free to use them any markets that bookmaker has on their site.

With 28 Cheltenham Festival races to look forward to over the four days, there’s plenty of horse racing action to get stuck into with your Cheltenham free bets.

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

What are the Biggest Races at Cheltenham to bet on?

The four-day Cheltenham Festival runs from (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March 22) – there are 28 races across the meeting (7 each day).

However, each day there is a feature race – these will often attract the most betting interest from horse racing punters.

Tuesday 15th March: 3:30 Champion Hurdle – All eyes will be on Honeysuckle as she bids to defend her Champion Hurdle crown

Wednesday 16th March: 3.30 Champion Chase – The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin will be hoping for a third different Cheltenham Festival win.

Thursday 17th March: 2:50 Ryanair Chase – Can last year’s winner – Allaho – give trainer Willie Mullins yet another win in this race?

Thursday 17th March: 3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle – Expect another bold front-running display from last year’s winner – Flooring Porter.

Friday 18th March: 3:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup – A cracking field line-up, including the last two winners – Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo – for what many are calling ‘The Race of the Festival’.

Cheltenham Festival full race schedule

A full day-by-day look at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March)

Cheltenham Festival Schedule Day One – Champion Hurdle Day

Cheltenham Race Times Festival Race Names Grade / Class Race Distances Age of Horses 1:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle Grade 1 2m 87y 4yo+ 2:10 Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase Grade 1 1m 7f 199y 5yo+ 2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase Grade 3 3m 1f 5yo+ 3:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Grade 1 2m 87y 4yo+ 4:10 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle Grade 1 2m 3f 200y 4yo+ mares 4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Grade 3 2m 87y 4yos only 5:30 National Hunt Chase Grade 2 3m 5f 201y 5yo+

The Cheltenham Festival welcomes back the crowds in 2022 after having to race behind closed doors last year.

Therefore, we can expect the first race roar to be louder than normal when the tapes go up for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 1:30 on Tuesday 15th March.

It’s a cracking opening day with the Champion Hurdle at 3:30 the feature event, where all eyes will be Honeysuckle the wonder mare that has won all 14 starts over hurdles.

She’s back to defend her Champion Hurdle crown and it will be a brave punter that takes her on.

On the day we’ve also got the Arkle Chase, Ultima Handicap Chase, Mares Hurdle, Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle and National Hunt Chase.

Cheltenham Race Times Day Two – Ladies Day

Cheltenham Race Times Festival Race Names Grade / Class Race Distances Age of Horses 1:30 Ballymore Novices Hurdle Grade 1 2m 5f 4yo+ 2:10 Brown Advisory Novices Chase Grade 1 3m 80y 5yo+ 2:50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle Grade 3 2m 5f 4yo+ 3:30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Grade 1 1m 7f 199y 5yo+ 4:10 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Class 2 3m 6f 37y 5yo+ 4:50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase Grade 3 1m 7f 199y 5yo+ 5:30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper Grade 1 2m 87y 4yo+

Into day two at the Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day.

We get going again at 1:30, this time with the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle as have a chance to see some of the stars of the future strutting their stuff.

However, the main event on day two at the Cheltenham Festival is the Queen Mother Champion Chase where the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin bids to win at the Festival for a third year in a row.

This talented chaser has already won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (2000) and Arkle Chase (2001), so will be hoping to add the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30) to his Festival CV.

Day two also sees the Coral Cup, Cross Country Chase, Grand Annual Chase and we end, as always, on the Wednesday with the Champion Bumper – a race trainer Willie Mullins loves to target.

Cheltenham Festival Schedule Day Three – St Patrick’s Thursday

Cheltenham Race Times Festival Race Names Grade / Class Race Distances Age of Horses 1:30 Turners Novices Chase Grade 1 2m 3f 168y 5yo+ 2:10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Grade 3 2m 7f 213y Qualified 5yo+ 2:50 Ryanair Chase Grade 1 2m 4f 127y 5yo+ 3:30 Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle Grade 1 2m 7f 213y 4yo+ 4:10 Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase Grade 3 2m 4f 127y 5yo+ 4:50 Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle Grade 2 2m 179y 4yo+ fillies & mares 5:30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Class 2 3m 2f 5yo+ rated 0-145

The third day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival (Thursday 17th March) is a favourite with horse racing fans as we’ve two feature contests.

The Stayers Hurdle (3:30) is run in the middle of the card and this year’s race will revolve around another past winner – Flooring Porter. 12 Months ago this Irish-trained staying hurdler led the field a merry dance from the front and more of the same is expected this time.

Prior to the Stayers’ Hurdle, we’ve the Ryanair Chase (2:50) – another championship contest – and also another that we see a past champ, Allaho, trying to defend his title.

The supporting races on day three are the Turners’ Novices’ Chase, Pertemps Handicap Hurdle, Paddy Power Plate, Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and the Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

Cheltenham Race Times Day Four – Gold Cup Day

Cheltenham Race Times Festival Race Names Grade / Class Race Distances Age of Horses 1:30 JCB Triumph Hurdle Grade 1 2m 179y 4yos only 2:10 County Hurdle Grade 3 2m 179y 5yo+ 2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle Grade 1 2m 7f 213y 4yo+ 3:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Grade 1 3m 2f 70y 5yo+ 4:10 Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters Chase Class 2 3m 2f 70y Qualified 5yo+ 4:50 Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase Grade 2 2m 4f 127y 5yo+ mares 5:30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle Class 2 2m 4f 56y 4yo+ rated 0-145

Into the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and it’s Gold Cup Day!

Many horse racing fans feel the Friday (18th March 22) is the hardest at the meeting and that looks the case again this year with many competitive contests.

The action gets going at 1:30 with the Triumph Hurdle and we could see a future Champion Hurdler in the making in Vauban.

The County Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, St James’s Place Foxhunters Chase, Mares Chase and Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle also make up the card, but it’s the Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30) that grabs all the headlines.

This year’s race will also see the last two (well three really) Gold Cup winners return for more as last year’s winner Minella Indo and the 2020 and 2019 winner Al Boum Photo are just two of the big names expected to line-up.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: