Cheltenham Betting Offers – How to claim the Best Cheltenham Free Bets

What are the Biggest Races at Cheltenham to bet on?
The four-day Cheltenham Festival runs from (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March 22) – there are 28 races across the meeting (7 each day).
However, each day there is a feature race – these will often attract the most betting interest from horse racing punters.
Tuesday 15th March: 3:30 Champion Hurdle – All eyes will be on Honeysuckle as she bids to defend her Champion Hurdle crown
Wednesday 16th March: 3.30 Champion Chase – The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin will be hoping for a third different Cheltenham Festival win.
Thursday 17th March: 2:50 Ryanair Chase – Can last year’s winner – Allaho – give trainer Willie Mullins yet another win in this race?
Thursday 17th March: 3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle – Expect another bold front-running display from last year’s winner – Flooring Porter.
Friday 18th March: 3:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup – A cracking field line-up, including the last two winners – Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo – for what many are calling ‘The Race of the Festival’.
Cheltenham Festival full race schedule
A full day-by-day look at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March)
Cheltenham Festival Schedule Day One – Champion Hurdle Day
|Cheltenham Race Times
|Festival Race Names
|Grade / Class
|Race Distances
|Age of Horses
|1:30
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 87y
|4yo+
|2:10
|Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase
|Grade 1
|1m 7f 199y
|5yo+
|2:50
|Ultima Handicap Chase
|Grade 3
|3m 1f
|5yo+
|3:30
|Unibet Champion Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 87y
|4yo+
|4:10
|Close Brothers Mares Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 3f 200y
|4yo+ mares
|4:50
|Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
|Grade 3
|2m 87y
|4yos only
|5:30
|National Hunt Chase
|Grade 2
|3m 5f 201y
|5yo+
The Cheltenham Festival welcomes back the crowds in 2022 after having to race behind closed doors last year.
Therefore, we can expect the first race roar to be louder than normal when the tapes go up for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 1:30 on Tuesday 15th March.
It’s a cracking opening day with the Champion Hurdle at 3:30 the feature event, where all eyes will be Honeysuckle the wonder mare that has won all 14 starts over hurdles.
She’s back to defend her Champion Hurdle crown and it will be a brave punter that takes her on.
On the day we’ve also got the Arkle Chase, Ultima Handicap Chase, Mares Hurdle, Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle and National Hunt Chase.
Cheltenham Race Times Day Two – Ladies Day
|Cheltenham Race Times
|Festival Race Names
|Grade / Class
|Race Distances
|Age of Horses
|1:30
|Ballymore Novices Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 5f
|4yo+
|2:10
|Brown Advisory Novices Chase
|Grade 1
|3m 80y
|5yo+
|2:50
|Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
|Grade 3
|2m 5f
|4yo+
|3:30
|Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
|Grade 1
|1m 7f 199y
|5yo+
|4:10
|Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
|Class 2
|3m 6f 37y
|5yo+
|4:50
|Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase
|Grade 3
|1m 7f 199y
|5yo+
|5:30
|Weatherbys Champion Bumper
|Grade 1
|2m 87y
|4yo+
Into day two at the Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day.
We get going again at 1:30, this time with the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle as have a chance to see some of the stars of the future strutting their stuff.
However, the main event on day two at the Cheltenham Festival is the Queen Mother Champion Chase where the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin bids to win at the Festival for a third year in a row.
This talented chaser has already won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (2000) and Arkle Chase (2001), so will be hoping to add the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30) to his Festival CV.
Day two also sees the Coral Cup, Cross Country Chase, Grand Annual Chase and we end, as always, on the Wednesday with the Champion Bumper – a race trainer Willie Mullins loves to target.
Cheltenham Festival Schedule Day Three – St Patrick’s Thursday
|Cheltenham Race Times
|Festival Race Names
|Grade / Class
|Race Distances
|Age of Horses
|1:30
|Turners Novices Chase
|Grade 1
|2m 3f 168y
|5yo+
|2:10
|Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
|Grade 3
|2m 7f 213y
|Qualified 5yo+
|2:50
|Ryanair Chase
|Grade 1
|2m 4f 127y
|5yo+
|3:30
|Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 7f 213y
|4yo+
|4:10
|Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase
|Grade 3
|2m 4f 127y
|5yo+
|4:50
|Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle
|Grade 2
|2m 179y
|4yo+ fillies & mares
|5:30
|Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup
|Class 2
|3m 2f
|5yo+ rated 0-145
The third day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival (Thursday 17th March) is a favourite with horse racing fans as we’ve two feature contests.
The Stayers Hurdle (3:30) is run in the middle of the card and this year’s race will revolve around another past winner – Flooring Porter. 12 Months ago this Irish-trained staying hurdler led the field a merry dance from the front and more of the same is expected this time.
Prior to the Stayers’ Hurdle, we’ve the Ryanair Chase (2:50) – another championship contest – and also another that we see a past champ, Allaho, trying to defend his title.
The supporting races on day three are the Turners’ Novices’ Chase, Pertemps Handicap Hurdle, Paddy Power Plate, Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and the Kim Muir Handicap Chase.
Cheltenham Race Times Day Four – Gold Cup Day
|Cheltenham Race Times
|Festival Race Names
|Grade / Class
|Race Distances
|Age of Horses
|1:30
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 179y
|4yos only
|2:10
|County Hurdle
|Grade 3
|2m 179y
|5yo+
|2:50
|Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
|Grade 1
|2m 7f 213y
|4yo+
|3:30
|Cheltenham Gold Cup
|Grade 1
|3m 2f 70y
|5yo+
|4:10
|Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters Chase
|Class 2
|3m 2f 70y
|Qualified 5yo+
|4:50
|Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase
|Grade 2
|2m 4f 127y
|5yo+ mares
|5:30
|Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle
|Class 2
|2m 4f 56y
|4yo+ rated 0-145
Into the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and it’s Gold Cup Day!
Many horse racing fans feel the Friday (18th March 22) is the hardest at the meeting and that looks the case again this year with many competitive contests.
The action gets going at 1:30 with the Triumph Hurdle and we could see a future Champion Hurdler in the making in Vauban.
The County Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, St James’s Place Foxhunters Chase, Mares Chase and Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle also make up the card, but it’s the Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30) that grabs all the headlines.
This year’s race will also see the last two (well three really) Gold Cup winners return for more as last year’s winner Minella Indo and the 2020 and 2019 winner Al Boum Photo are just two of the big names expected to line-up.
