Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bets

What horse should I bet on today with my Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bet?

In this extremely large field of 41 runners and riders, we think an upset could be on the cards and one of the outsiders could capture the victory.

That being said, we believe Rapper has a great chance of having a good go at the Ultima Handicap Chase, at a magnificent price of 25/1 with William Hill. Having won on his last two chase outings, this Henry Daly trained 8-year-old is in great form and sits at a tidy 10st 5lb mark. He is rated at 143, which is in and around the same rating as the majority of previous winners of this race.

Rapper will certainly have a major say if he jumps, rallies and runs on like he did at Wincanton and Catterick in his last two chase starts. Massive price and a talented horse.

Ultima Handicap Chase betting tip: Rapper to win @ 25/1 with William Hill

Ultima Handicap Chase Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Death Duty 6/1 Does He Know 6/1 Noble Yeats 7/1 Floueur 9/1 Fury Road 10/1 Fantastikas 10/1 Corach Rambler 12/1 Frodon 12/1 Fortescue 12/1 Fakir D’alene 14/1

When does the Ultima Handicap Chase start?

The Ultima Handicap Chase is the third race o the opening day of the whole festival and starts at 2.50pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

