Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News cheltenham betting offer ultima handicap chase free bets boylesports

Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £10 Get £20 in Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bets

Updated

40 mins ago

on

Screen Shot 2022 03 14 at 17.09.39

Sign up to BoyleSports to claim their great Ultima Handicap Chase free bet

It is that time of year again as the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is finally upon us. The third race of the opening day sees some Grade 3 action in the form of the Ultima Handicap Chase. We have a fantastic betting offer available for you to get stuck into Cheltenham which you can claim below.

How to claim the BoyleSports Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Create an account by entering your details
  3. Bet £10 and get £20 in Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

What horse should I bet on today with my Ultima Handicap Chase Free Bet?

In this extremely large field of 41 runners and riders, we think an upset could be on the cards and one of the outsiders could capture the victory.

That being said, we believe Rapper has a great chance of having a good go at the Ultima Handicap Chase, at a magnificent price of 25/1 with BoyleSports. Having won on his last two chase outings, this Henry Daly trained 8-year-old is in great form and sits at a tidy 10st 5lb mark. He is rated at 143, which is in and around the same rating as the majority of previous winners of this race.

Rapper will certainly have a major say if he jumps, rallies and runs on like he did at Wincanton and Catterick in his last two chase starts. Massive price and a talented horse.

Ultima Handicap Chase betting tip: Rapper to win @ 25/1 with BoyleSports

Ultima Handicap Chase Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Death Duty 6/1 logo boylesports
Does He Know 6/1 logo boylesports
Noble Yeats 7/1 logo boylesports
Floueur 9/1 logo boylesports
Fury Road 10/1 logo boylesports
Fantastikas 10/1 logo boylesports
Corach Rambler 12/1 logo boylesports
Frodon 12/1 logo boylesports
Fortescue 12/1 logo boylesports
Fakir D’alene 14/1 logo boylesports

When does the Ultima Handicap Chase start?

The Ultima Handicap Chase is the third race o the opening day of the whole festival and starts at 2.50pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

  • Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
  • Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
  • Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup – 2.50pm
  • Champion Chase – 3.30pm
  • Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

  • Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
  • Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
  • Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

  • Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • County Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
  • Gold Cup – 3.30pm
  • Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
  • Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens