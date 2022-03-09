Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £10 Get £30 in Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bets

It’s the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival and what better way than to kick it all off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. We have a fantastic betting offer available for you to get stuck into Cheltenham which you can claim below.

How to claim the Bet UK Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet

Click here to sign up to Bet UK Create an account by entering your details Bet £30 and get £30 in Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

What horse should I bet on today with my Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet?

Mighty Potter for Gordon Elliott looks like he could be one of the leading contenders in this race and it is clear to see why. Winning two of his three hurdle races despite not jumping particularly well, shows the class of this 4-year-old.

Will face stern competition from the likes of Kilcruit, Sir Gerhard, State Man, Jonbon, Dysart Dynamo and Constitution Hill. However, we firmly believe Mighty Potter has the ability to beat every horse in the field.

If he jumps well, he will be there or there abouts. Gordon Elliott will have him ready and at his peak just in time for the Festival, looking to get the Irish off to a winning start in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle betting tip: Mighty Potter to win @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Constitution Hill 2/1 Sir Gerhard 9/4 Dysart Dynamo 3/1 Jonbon 7/2 Kilcruit 7/1 Mighty Potter 10/1 El Fabiolo 14/1 State Man 14/1 Three Stripe Life 20/1 Bring On The Night 20/1

When does the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle start?

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle us the opening race of the whole festival and starts at 1.30pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets