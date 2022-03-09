Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £10 Get £30 in Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bets

It’s the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival and what better way than to kick it all off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. We have a fantastic betting offer available for you to get stuck into Cheltenham which you can claim below.
How to claim the Bet UK Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet
- Click here to sign up to Bet UK
- Create an account by entering your details
- Bet £30 and get £30 in Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
What horse should I bet on today with my Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet?
Mighty Potter for Gordon Elliott looks like he could be one of the leading contenders in this race and it is clear to see why. Winning two of his three hurdle races despite not jumping particularly well, shows the class of this 4-year-old.
Will face stern competition from the likes of Kilcruit, Sir Gerhard, State Man, Jonbon, Dysart Dynamo and Constitution Hill. However, we firmly believe Mighty Potter has the ability to beat every horse in the field.
If he jumps well, he will be there or there abouts. Gordon Elliott will have him ready and at his peak just in time for the Festival, looking to get the Irish off to a winning start in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle betting tip: Mighty Potter to win @ 10/1 with Bet UK
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Odds
When does the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle start?
The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle us the opening race of the whole festival and starts at 1.30pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets