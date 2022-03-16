Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £20 in Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bets

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Queen Mother Champion Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Create an account by entering your details Bet £10 and get £20 in Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

What horse should I bet on today with my Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bet?

The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin has won all seven starts over fences and is already a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner.

He landed the 2000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and then added the 2001 Arkle Chase last season.

He’s back for more this year in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and it will be a brave punter that’s taking him on.

Champion Chase betting tip: SHISHKIN @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet

Queen Mother Champion Chase odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Shishkin 4/6 Energumene 10/3 Chacun Pour Soi 4/1 Nube Nega 10/1 Envoi Allen 18/1 Put The Kettle On 18/1 Funambule Sivola 16/1 Politologue 33/1 Editeur Du Gite 33/1 Battleoverdoyen 125/1

When does the Queen Mother Champion Chase start?

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is feature race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 3:30pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets