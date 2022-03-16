Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £20 in Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bets

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.
What horse should I bet on today with my Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bet?
The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin has won all seven starts over fences and is already a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner.
He landed the 2000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and then added the 2001 Arkle Chase last season.
He’s back for more this year in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and it will be a brave punter that’s taking him on.
Champion Chase betting tip: SHISHKIN @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet
Queen Mother Champion Chase odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Shishkin
|4/6
|Energumene
|10/3
|Chacun Pour Soi
|4/1
|Nube Nega
|10/1
|Envoi Allen
|18/1
|Put The Kettle On
|18/1
|Funambule Sivola
|16/1
|Politologue
|33/1
|Editeur Du Gite
|33/1
|Battleoverdoyen
|125/1
When does the Queen Mother Champion Chase start?
The Queen Mother Champion Chase is feature race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 3:30pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
