Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bets

What horse should I bet on today with my Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bet?
He’s already won two races at the Cheltenham Festival in previous years, so it’s hard to look beyong the Nicky Henderson-trained SHISHKIN here.
This 8 year-old already has a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and an Arkle Chase to his name and has been all the rage to add the Queen Mother Champion Chase to his Festival haul.
He’s 7-from-7 over fences and saw off his main threat Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last time out.
Champion Chase betting tip: SHISHKIN @ 4/6 with Fitzdares
Queen Mother Champion Chase odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Shishkin
|4/6
|Energumene
|3/1
|Chacun Pour Soi
|4/1
|Nube Nega
|10/1
|Envoi Allen
|14/1
|Put The Kettle On
|16/1
|Funambule Sivola
|16/1
|Politologue
|25/1
|Editeur Du Gite
|33/1
|Battleoverdoyen
|100/1
When does the Queen Mother Champion Chase start?
The Champion Chase is feature race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 3:30pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
