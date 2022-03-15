Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £40 in Mares Hurdle Free Bets

The Mares Hurdle is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What horse should I bet on today with my Mares Hurdle Free Bet?

With six wins in the last 10 runnings of the Mares’ Hurdle, the Willie Mullins yard should always be respected here.

We can expect several runners for Mullins, but their CONCERTISTA gets the nod.

She was narrowly touched off in his race 12 months ago (beaten a head) but has returned this season to win both starts and is another year stronger.

Telmesomethinggirl, who won the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Festival last season, is the danger.

Mares Hurdle betting tip: CONCERTISTA @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Mares Handicap Hurdle odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Telmesomethinggirl 11/4 Concertista 7/2 Queens Brook 5/1 Stormy Ireland 11/2 Burning Victory 6/1 Royal Kahala 5/1 Echoes In Rain 8/1 Mrs Milner 8/1 Heaven Help Us 9/1 Maries Rock 10/1 Maretllo Sky 10/1 Indefatgable 16/1 Dysart Diamond 25/1 Western Victory 40/1 Nada To Prada 66/1

When does the Mares Hurdle start?

The Mares’ Hurdle is the fifth race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 4:10pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

