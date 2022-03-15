Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £40 in Mares Hurdle Free Bets

The Mares Hurdle is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.
What is the Mares Hurdle Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?
What horse should I bet on today with my Mares Hurdle Free Bet?
With six wins in the last 10 runnings of the Mares’ Hurdle, the Willie Mullins yard should always be respected here.
We can expect several runners for Mullins, but their CONCERTISTA gets the nod.
She was narrowly touched off in his race 12 months ago (beaten a head) but has returned this season to win both starts and is another year stronger.
Telmesomethinggirl, who won the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Festival last season, is the danger.
Mares Hurdle betting tip: CONCERTISTA @ 7/2 with 888Sport
Mares Handicap Hurdle odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Telmesomethinggirl
|11/4
|
|Concertista
|7/2
|Queens Brook
|5/1
|Stormy Ireland
|11/2
|Burning Victory
|6/1
|Royal Kahala
|5/1
|Echoes In Rain
|8/1
|Mrs Milner
|8/1
|Heaven Help Us
|9/1
|Maries Rock
|10/1
|Maretllo Sky
|10/1
|Indefatgable
|16/1
|Dysart Diamond
|25/1
|Western Victory
|40/1
|Nada To Prada
|66/1
When does the Mares Hurdle start?
The Mares’ Hurdle is the fifth race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 4:10pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
