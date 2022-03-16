Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £5 Get £30 in Cross Country Chase Free Bets

The Cross Country Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.
What is the Cross Country Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?
- Click here to sign up to BetVictor
- Create an account by entering your details
- Bet £5 and get £30 in Cross Country Chase Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
BetVictor horse racing
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
What horse should I bet on today with my Cross Country Chase Free Bet?
Rarely a Cheltenham Festival has gone by in recent years without seeing Tiger Roll in the winners’ enclousure and in a race he’s won three times before he’s expected to go in again.
Famed for also winning two Grand Nationals at Aintree, Tiger Roll has also won a staggering five times at the Cheltenham Festival – with three wins in this race, a Triumph Hurdle and also a National Hunt Chase.
Yes, at the age of 12 he’s not getting younger and win, lose or draw this could even be the last time we see him on the track.
Therefore the ‘Tiger Roar’, should he win again, is likely to rival anything we’ve seen at the Festival in recent times.
Cross Country Chase betting tip: TIGER ROLL @ 6/4 with BetVictor
Cross Country Chase odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tiger Roll
|6/4
|Delta Work
|5/1
|Prengarde
|5/1
|Easysland
|7/1
|Shady Operator
|8/1
|Midnight Maestro
|10/1
|Brahma Bull
|10/1
|Back On The Lash
|14/1
|Diesel d’Allier
|14/1
|Plan Of Attack
|20/1
|Potters Corner
|20/1
|Tout Est Permis
|20/1
|Mon Prestige
|25/1
|Alpha Des Obeaux
|33/1
|Bar the field
|33/1
When does the Cross Country Chase start?
The Cross Country Chase is the fifth race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 4:10pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets – £10 Per Day of Cheltenham Festival
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day