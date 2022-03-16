Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £5 Get £30 in Cross Country Chase Free Bets

The Cross Country Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Cross Country Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

Click here to sign up to BetVictor Create an account by entering your details Bet £5 and get £30 in Cross Country Chase Free Bets

BetVictor horse racing Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

What horse should I bet on today with my Cross Country Chase Free Bet?

Rarely a Cheltenham Festival has gone by in recent years without seeing Tiger Roll in the winners’ enclousure and in a race he’s won three times before he’s expected to go in again.

Famed for also winning two Grand Nationals at Aintree, Tiger Roll has also won a staggering five times at the Cheltenham Festival – with three wins in this race, a Triumph Hurdle and also a National Hunt Chase.

Yes, at the age of 12 he’s not getting younger and win, lose or draw this could even be the last time we see him on the track.

Therefore the ‘Tiger Roar’, should he win again, is likely to rival anything we’ve seen at the Festival in recent times.

Cross Country Chase betting tip: TIGER ROLL @ 6/4 with BetVictor

Cross Country Chase odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tiger Roll 6/4 Delta Work 5/1 Prengarde 5/1 Easysland 7/1 Shady Operator 8/1 Midnight Maestro 10/1 Brahma Bull 10/1 Back On The Lash 14/1 Diesel d’Allier 14/1 Plan Of Attack 20/1 Potters Corner 20/1 Tout Est Permis 20/1 Mon Prestige 25/1 Alpha Des Obeaux 33/1 Bar the field 33/1

When does the Cross Country Chase start?

The Cross Country Chase is the fifth race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 4:10pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets