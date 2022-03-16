Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Coral Cup Free Bets

The Coral Cup is on today at the Cheltenham Festival and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What horse should I bet on today with my Coral Cup Free Bet?

The Coral Cup is a Cheltenham Festival race that trainer Nicky Henderson has won three times since 2014.

With that in mind, his sole entry in the race this year – CALL ME LORD – has to be considered @ 33/1 with Fitzdares.

This 9 year-old has slipped down to a fair mark of 142 and was thought good enough to run in the Champion Hurdle in previous years.

Coral Cup betting tip: CALL ME LORD @ 33/1 with Fitzdares

Coral Cup Hurdle odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

When does the Coral Cup Chase start?

The Coral Cup is the third race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 2:50pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

