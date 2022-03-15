Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Champion Hurdle Free Bets

Claim the Fitzdares Boodles Free Bet

The Champion Hurdle is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Champion Hurdle Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

What horse should I bet on today with my Champion Hurdle Free Bet?

All eyes here will be on the current Champion Hurdler – HONEYSUCKLE – who will be bidding for win number fifthteen in a row.

She’s yet to lose a race over hurdles (14 runs) and after grabbing her third Irish Champion Hurdle win at Leopardstown last month heads here in flying form.

Champion Hurdle betting tip: HONEYSUCKLE @ 8/15 with Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

When does the Champion Hurdle start?

The Champion Hurdle is feature race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 3:30pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

