Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Champion Hurdle Free Bets

What horse should I bet on today with my Champion Hurdle Free Bet?
Last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner – Appreciate It – will be popular but hasn’t been seen on the track since taking that Cheltenham Festival race in 2021.
Therefore, it’s hard to ignore the chance of the current champ – HONEYSUCKLE – who heads here 14-from-14 over hurdles.
She added a third Irish Champion Hurdle to her name last time and once again gets the handy 7lbs mares’ allowance.
Champion Hurdle betting tip: HONEYSUCKLE @ 8/15 with BetUK
Champion Hurdle odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Honeysuckle
|8/15
|Appreciate It
|7/2
|Teahupoo
|7/1
|Epatante
|17/2
|Zanahiyr
|10.5/1
|Adagio
|11.5/1
|Tommy’s Oscar
|16/1
|Saint Roi
|19/1
|Glory And Fortune
|24/1
|Not So Sleepy
|24/1
When does the Champion Hurdle start?
The Champion Hurdle is feature race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 3:30pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
