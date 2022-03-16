Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £10 in Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bets

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Queen Mother Champion Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

What horse should I bet on today with my Queen Mother Champion Chase Free Bet?

He’s already won two races at the Cheltenham Festival in previous years, so it’s hard to look beyong the Nicky Henderson-trained SHISHKIN here.

This 8 year-old already has a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and an Arkle Chase to his name and has been all the rage to add the Queen Mother Champion Chase to his Festival haul.

He’s 7-from-7 over fences and saw off his main threat Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last time out.

Champion Chase betting tip: SHISHKIN @ 8/15 with Luckster

Queen Mother Champion Chase odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Shishkin 8/15 Energumene 3/1 Chacun Pour Soi 4/1 Nube Nega 9/1 Envoi Allen 8/1 Put The Kettle On 16/1 Funambule Sivola 12/1 Politologue 16/1 Editeur Du Gite 33/1 Battleoverdoyen 100/1

When does the Queen Mother Champion Chase start?

The Champion Chase is feature race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 3:30pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

