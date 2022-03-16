Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Brown Novices’ Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bets

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is the second race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Fesitval and we’ve got a cracking free bet for you on the race.



How to claim the Brown Novices’ Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bet

What horse should I bet on today with my Brown Novices’ Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bet?

The Venetia Williams runner – L’Homme Presse – has been a real improver this season – winning his last four starts and looks set to get well here now upped in trip to 3m.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase betting tip: L’Homme Presse to win @ 7/2 with William Hill

Brown Novices’ Advisory Novices’ Chase Odds

When does the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase start?

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is the second race on the second day at the Cheltenham festival and starts at 2.10pm GMT on Wednesday 16th March.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

