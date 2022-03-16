Countries
Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bets

2 hours ago

bet365 Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

What horse should I bet on today with my Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bet?

The Paul Nicholls runner Bravemansgame has won all four starts over fences and looks to a have a leading chance of adding a fifth here.

Has been winning with plenty in-hand and can provide the Dicheat yard with a welcome winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase betting tip: BRAVEMANSGAME @ 2/1 with Bet365

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Bravemansgame 2/1 Bet365 logo
L’Homme Presse 7/2 Bet365 logo
Ahoy Senor 11/2 Bet365 logo
Capodanno 8/1 Bet365 logo
Beacon Edge 16/1 Bet365 logo
Fury Road 16/1 Bet365 logo
Gaillard Du Mesnil 16/1 Bet365 logo
Threeunderthrufive 16/1 Bet365 logo
Dusart 20/1 Bet365 logo
Farouk D’Alene 20/1 Bet365 logo

When does the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase start?

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is second race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Weds 16th March, 2:10pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

  • Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
  • Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
  • Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup – 2.50pm
  • Champion Chase – 3.30pm
  • Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

  • Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
  • Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
  • Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

  • Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • County Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
  • Gold Cup – 3.30pm
  • Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
  • Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

