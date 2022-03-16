Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bets

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

What horse should I bet on today with my Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bet?

The Paul Nicholls runner Bravemansgame has won all four starts over fences and looks to a have a leading chance of adding a fifth here.

Has been winning with plenty in-hand and can provide the Dicheat yard with a welcome winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase betting tip: BRAVEMANSGAME @ 2/1 with Bet365

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase odds

When does the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase start?

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is second race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Weds 16th March, 2:10pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

