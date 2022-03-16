Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £50 in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bets

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.
What is the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?
What horse should I bet on today with my Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Free Bet?
The Paul Nicholls runner Bravemansgame has won all four starts over fences and looks to a have a leading chance of adding a fifth here.
Has been winning with plenty in-hand and can provide the Dicheat yard with a welcome winner at the Cheltenham Festival.
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase betting tip: BRAVEMANSGAME @ 2/1 with Bet365
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Bravemansgame
|2/1
|L’Homme Presse
|7/2
|Ahoy Senor
|11/2
|Capodanno
|8/1
|Beacon Edge
|16/1
|Fury Road
|16/1
|Gaillard Du Mesnil
|16/1
|Threeunderthrufive
|16/1
|Dusart
|20/1
|Farouk D’Alene
|20/1
When does the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase start?
The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is second race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Weds 16th March, 2:10pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
