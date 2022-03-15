Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £5 Get £30 in Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Free Bets

Claim the BetVictor Boodles Free Bet
The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.
What is the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?
What horse should I bet on today with my Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Free Bet?
The Tide Turns, who was formerly trained by Sir Mark Prescott on the flat, was thought good enough to run at Graded level the last twice, but looks interesting now into a handicap.
Trained now by Gordon Elliott, who has won three of the last 9 renewals, this 4 year-old was last seen running fourth behind Teahupoo, who is running in the Champion Hurdle, so the form looks solid.
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle betting tip: THE TIDE TURNS @ 5/1 with BetVictor
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Gaelic Warrior
|9/4
|The Tide Turns
|5/1
|Fil Dor
|6/1
|Brazil
|8/1
|Champion Green
|8/1
|Hms Seahorse
|10/1
|Saint Segal
|10/1
|Ebasari
|12/1
|Doctor Brown Bear
|12/1
|Britzka
|12/1
|Petit Tonnerre
|14/1
|Bell Ex One
|16/1
|Iberique du Seuil
|16/1
|Lunar Power
|16/1
|Too Friendly
|16/1
|Dr TJ Eckleburg
|20/1
|Sea Sessions
|20/1
|Forever William
|20/1
|Graystone
|25/1
|Un des Flos
|25/1
|White Pepper
|25/1
|Milldam
|25/1
|Vera Verto
|25/1
|Prairie Dancer
|25/1
|Swinging London
|25/1
|Feigh
|33/1
|Magic Word
|33/1
|Silver Shade
|33/1
|Skycutter
|33/1
|Doctor Churchill
|33/1
|Kotmask
|50/1
|Saint Riquier
|
|Tanganyika
|50/1
|Collingham
|50/1
|Alimaana
|50/1
|Genuflex
|66/1
When does the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle start?
The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is the sixth race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 4:50pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
