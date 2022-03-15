Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £5 Get £30 in Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Free Bets

Claim the BetVictor Boodles Free Bet

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is on today and we have a fantastic betting offer for the race which you can claim below.

What is the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

Click here to sign up to BetVictor Create an account by entering your details Bet £5 and get £30 in Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Free Bets

What horse should I bet on today with my Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Free Bet?

The Tide Turns, who was formerly trained by Sir Mark Prescott on the flat, was thought good enough to run at Graded level the last twice, but looks interesting now into a handicap.

Trained now by Gordon Elliott, who has won three of the last 9 renewals, this 4 year-old was last seen running fourth behind Teahupoo, who is running in the Champion Hurdle, so the form looks solid.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle betting tip: THE TIDE TURNS @ 5/1 with BetVictor

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

When does the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle start?

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is the sixth race on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Tuesday 15th March, 4:50pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

