Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Ballymore Novice Hurdle Free Bets

What is the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Betting Offer and How Many Cheltenham Free Bets Are There?

What horse should I bet on today with my Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet?

It’s hard to look beyond the Willie Mullins-trained SIR GERHARD here.

He landed the Champion Bumper at this meeting 12 months ago and has made the transistion to hurdles a smooth one with two easy wins.

The step up in trip is likely to suit and is expected to be hard to beat here.

Ballymore Novices’ betting tip: SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with Fitzdares

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sir Gerhard 8/11 Journey With Me 6/1 Stage Star 6/1 Three Stripe Life 6/1 I Am Maximus 14/1 Whatdeawant 18/1 Scarface 50/1 Hemlock 150/1

When does the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle start?

The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle is the first race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 1:30pm

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

