Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bets

Sign up to Fitzdares to claim their great Arkle Novice’s Chase free bet

The second race on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival comes in the form of the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. We have a fantastic betting offer available for you to get stuck into Cheltenham which you can claim below.

How to claim the Fitzdares Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bet

Click here to sign up to Fitzdares Create an account by entering your details Bet £30 and get £30 in Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

What horse should I bet on today with my Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bet?

After three wins on the spin since moving to the fences from the hurdles, Blue Lord looks to have the making of a fantastic chaser. Winning twice on soft ground in his three chase starts, that will stand him in good stead ahead of his second appearance at the Cheltenham Festival.

At last year’s festival, he fell in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, so will be hopeful of getting revenge over the fences this time around and winning his first Cheltenham race. Kept on well last time out at Leopardstown beating the likes of Riviere D’etel and Saint Sam, who both feature in this race too.

We think Blue Lord for Willy Mullins is his best chance of the five horses he has entered into the Arkle Novices’ Chase. The trip of 1m7f199y should also suit this impressive five-year-old.

Arkle Novices’ Chase betting tip: Blue Lord to win @ 10/3 with Fitzdares

Arkle Novices’ Chase Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Edwardstone 15/8 Blue Lord 10/3 Riviere D’etel 9/2 Haut En Couleurs 6/1 Saint Sam 13/2 Coeur Sublime 12/1 Magic Daze 14/1 Brave Seasca 20/1 Gabynako 20/1 Jungle Boogie 20/1

When does the Arkle Novices’ Chase start?

The Arkle Novices’ Chase is the second race of the whole festival and goes off at 2.10pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets