Cheltenham Betting Offer | Bet £30 Get £30 in Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bets

Sign up to Fitzdares to claim their great Arkle Novice’s Chase free bet
The second race on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival comes in the form of the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. We have a fantastic betting offer available for you to get stuck into Cheltenham which you can claim below.
How to claim the Fitzdares Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bet
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Create an account by entering your details
- Bet £30 and get £30 in Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
What horse should I bet on today with my Arkle Novices’ Chase Free Bet?
After three wins on the spin since moving to the fences from the hurdles, Blue Lord looks to have the making of a fantastic chaser. Winning twice on soft ground in his three chase starts, that will stand him in good stead ahead of his second appearance at the Cheltenham Festival.
At last year’s festival, he fell in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, so will be hopeful of getting revenge over the fences this time around and winning his first Cheltenham race. Kept on well last time out at Leopardstown beating the likes of Riviere D’etel and Saint Sam, who both feature in this race too.
We think Blue Lord for Willy Mullins is his best chance of the five horses he has entered into the Arkle Novices’ Chase. The trip of 1m7f199y should also suit this impressive five-year-old.
Arkle Novices’ Chase betting tip: Blue Lord to win @ 10/3 with Fitzdares
Arkle Novices’ Chase Odds
When does the Arkle Novices’ Chase start?
The Arkle Novices’ Chase is the second race of the whole festival and goes off at 2.10pm GMT on Tuesday 15th March.
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
More Cheltenham Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets