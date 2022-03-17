Cheltenham Bankers: Day Four Friday 18th March 2022

As we move into day four – GOLD CUP DAY – at the Cheltenham Festival there are some more ‘Cheltenham Bankers’ to either back or take on. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the third day’s Cheltenham Bankers
Cheltenham Bankers – Day Four
VAUBAN @ 15/8 with BetUK
Race: 1:30 – Triumph Hurdle
Trainer: Willie Mullins
This Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci 4 year-old looks a really exciting prospect. Vauban won for the first time over hurdles last time out at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle. That was only his third run over the sticks and looks to be improving fast. Ricci has declared this his best chance of getting something at the meeting and having beaten one of his main rivals – Fil Door – last time that put things in his favour. Yes, he was beaten 1/2 a length by Pied Piper at Punchestown at the end of December, but didn’t get the best of runs that day. Looks fairly solid banker material on Gold Cup day, were there is unlikely to be any odds-on shots.
VERDICT: BANKER
BILLAWAY @ 5/2 with BetUK
Race: 4.10 – St James’s Place Hunters’ Chase
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Chinned on the line in this race last year but looks the standout performer again. Heads here off the back of a top win at Naas a month ago and from his 15 runs over fences has only been out of the top three twice. (5 wins). Patrick Mullins knows the horse well and is certainly one of the best jockeys in the race – which you need in this contest. Faces a few stern challengers in the shape of Winged Leader and Bob An Co, but looks a solid option to go very close again.
VERDICT: BANKER
