Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Chelsea will close out their Premier League season against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and we’re expecting multiple changes from both sides for the 38th and final game of this campaign.
Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Chelsea to Win and Under 2.5 Goals @ 57/20 on 888sport
The final day of the Premier League season is upon us, and with nothing left to play for in this encounter we’re expecting a low scoring game but Chelsea to find a way to victory.
Even with a heavily rotated side, we can expect this matchup to be a walk in the park for the hosts against a depleted and disorganised Watford team.
This season’s earlier meeting between the pair was a close match, finishing 2-1 to Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech’s 72nd minute winner at Vicarage Road.
Chelsea have won their last five games against the Hornets, dating back to December 2018 with an average of 2.4 goals scored per game.
This should be a comfortable victory for the hosts, and one that they can enjoy as the Blues say farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful for another season.
Chelsea vs Watford Predictions
- Our Prediction – Chelsea to win 2-0 @ 11/2 on 888sport
Our prediction for this one is a 2-0 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
With no pressure on the shoulders of Chelsea to perform, we expect a free-flowing game which can allow the Blues to get in a comfortable rhythm and play the game at their own pace.
Premier League final day encounters when there’s nothing at stake are usually quite a dull 90 minutes but with some energetic football underneath the London sunshine at the Bridge, the supporters may be leaving with a smile on their faces.
At 11/2 we believe this is a fantastic price for a likely outcome, and one that you should definitely consider ahead of kick-off on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea vs Watford Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Chelsea
|2/13
|Draw
|33/5
|Watford
|16/1
