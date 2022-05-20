Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chelsea will close out their Premier League season against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and we’re expecting multiple changes from both sides for the 38th and final game of this campaign.

Best Football Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips

Our Tip – Chelsea to Win and Under 2.5 Goals @ 57/20 on 888sport

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us, and with nothing left to play for in this encounter we’re expecting a low scoring game but Chelsea to find a way to victory.

Even with a heavily rotated side, we can expect this matchup to be a walk in the park for the hosts against a depleted and disorganised Watford team.

This season’s earlier meeting between the pair was a close match, finishing 2-1 to Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech’s 72nd minute winner at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea have won their last five games against the Hornets, dating back to December 2018 with an average of 2.4 goals scored per game.

This should be a comfortable victory for the hosts, and one that they can enjoy as the Blues say farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful for another season.

Chelsea vs Watford Predictions

Our Prediction – Chelsea to win 2-0 @ 11/2 on 888sport

Our prediction for this one is a 2-0 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

With no pressure on the shoulders of Chelsea to perform, we expect a free-flowing game which can allow the Blues to get in a comfortable rhythm and play the game at their own pace.

Premier League final day encounters when there’s nothing at stake are usually quite a dull 90 minutes but with some energetic football underneath the London sunshine at the Bridge, the supporters may be leaving with a smile on their faces.

At 11/2 we believe this is a fantastic price for a likely outcome, and one that you should definitely consider ahead of kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea vs Watford Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Chelsea 2/13 Draw 33/5 Watford 16/1

More Football Free Bets