Chelsea vs Watford Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 16/1 Premier League Bet

Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the Premier League season, with the pair’s fates already decided and free to shuffle their line-ups.

Chelsea vs Watford Bet Builder Tips

Romelu Lukaku to Score Anytime @ 8/11 on bet365

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge has been an eventful season to say the least. Admist all the drama and injuries surrounding the Belgian, there’s no better way to close out his campaign on a high note than with a goal.

Watford have conceded an average of 2.03 goals per game, and with Chelsea’s average of 2 goals scored per game we’re tipping the striker to make his way onto the scoresheet.

Lukaku scored three goals in two games against Wolves and Leeds United earlier this month but wasn’t quite able to continue that momentum into the FA Cup final and Thursday’s draw with Leicester City.

Despite this, Lukaku’s scoring frequency of one goal per 183 minutes is the best among Chelsea players this season ahead of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

We’re tipping the 29-year-old to take his Premier League tally to at least nine goals for the 2021/22 season on Sunday afternoon.

No Cards Shown @ 6/1 on bet365

An audacious selection for our bet builder, but we’re backing referee Mike Dean to have a quiet day at the office on Sunday.

Chelsea’s league position is already confirmed to be third, and Watford have been relegated back to the Championship so neither side has anything to play for.

There is no incentive for either side to take intentional fouls or for the referee to show cards when the outcome of the game will have no impact on the Premier League standings.

At 6/1, we think this is a good punt to take.

Mason Mount to Have Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 11/10 on bet365

Mount will look to bounce back from FA Cup disappointment last week and fire a few shots towards goal on Sunday against Watford.

The 23-year-old averages 2.3 shots per game and 0.9 shots on target per game in the Premier League season, so this one is almost guaranteed at 11/10.

If manager Thomas Tuchel prefers a different option to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back, Mount could find himself on free-kick duty for the day.

The midfielder bagged a goal and an assist in his last league outing against Leeds United, so we’re expecting more of the same on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea vs Watford Bet Builder – 16/1 @ bet365

