Home News chelsea vs tottenham enhanced odds offer get chelsea 11 1 or spurs 16 1 at 888sport

Chelsea vs Tottenham Enhanced Odds Offer: Get Chelsea 11/1 or Spurs 16/1 at 888sport

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
888sport

Chelsea welcome Tottenham on Sunday afternoon for the first ‘top six’ clash of the new Premier League season, and 888sport customers can take advantage of some intriguing enhanced odds, whether you are backing Spurs or the Blues.

How to Claim the 888sport Chelsea vs Tottenham Enhanced Odds?

In what promises to be a high-octane affair between two of the Premier League’s top four last season, prospective customers yet to sign up with 888sport will be able to back Chelsea at an incredible price of 11/1, while Tottenham have an enhanced odds of 16/1.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit a minimum of £10 using promo code 888ODDS.
  2. Place a qualifying bet of up to £5 on your selection at regular market price.
  3. You’ll then receive the normal market pay out plus the extra winnings from the enhanced odds as free bets!

888sport Enhanced Odds Betting Offer

888Sport have a made it incredibly simple for new customers to navigate their offer, and we’ve made it even easier by listing the main terms of the enhancement:

  • Offer for new customers only
  • Minimum deposit of £10 using code 888ODDS
  • Qualifying bet up to £5 at normal market price.
  • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Chelsea vs Tottenham Betting Guide

Both of these sides got off to the perfect start last weekend, with Sunday’s hosts battling past a stubborn Everton side to claim a narrow 1-0 victory, while Tottenham continued their end of season form from the previous campaign to register an emphatic 4-1 drubbing of Southampton.

Recent history would suggest that Chelsea, priced at 11/1 with 888sport’s enhanced odds, are the team to side with having won the last five consecutive meetings, keeping a clean sheet in each.

Despite this, Antonio Conte and the Tottenham hierarchy have been busy bolstering the squad this summer in order to challenge Chelsea’s third placed occupancy, and at 16/1, it is certainly an enticing price given their recent form.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Enhanced Odds

Bet Normal Odds – Enhanced Odds Bookmaker
Chelsea 5/4                       11/1 888Sport logo
Tottenham 21/10                      16/1 888Sport logo
Draw 47/20 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

 

888sport Chelsea vs Tottenham Offer: Full T’s&C’s

  • Max stake of £/€/$ 5 applies (unless stated otherwise), any stake above this will be paid out at normal odds.
  • Bet Limits still apply to individual members when using Free Bet tokens.
  • If you win a bet with your Free Bet token, you will only receive the winnings; the Free Bet stake will not be included in your returns.
  • Free Bet tokens will be credited in maximum denominations of £/€/$20 tokens.
  • Free Bet tokens cannot be used on each way bets or permutations.
  • Free Bet tokens must be used in their entirety. They cannot be used to place a succession of smaller bets.
  • Free Bet tokens cannot be combined with ‘real money’ stakes.
  • Bets placed with Free Bet tokens cannot be cashed out.

