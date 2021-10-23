Chelsea will look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Norwich in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides will meet on the 23rd of October at 12:30 pm BST.

The Blues are one point clear at the top of the table and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable win here. Norwich are at the bottom of the table having failed to win a single Premier League game.

Chelsea vs Norwich team news

Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are ruled out. Norwich will be without Christoph Zimmermann due to injury. Billy Gilmour is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Norwich City possible starting lineup: Krul; Hanley, Kabak, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, McLean, Normann, Giannoulis; Pukki, Sargent

Chelsea vs Norwich form guide

Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of three straight wins across all competitions. The Blues have won six and drawn one of their eight Premier League games this season.

Chelsea are also undefeated in their last 17 matches against Norwich in all competitions. On the other hand, Norwich have failed to win their last 18 Premier League matches.

Chelsea vs Norwich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea vs Norwich from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea – 1/5

• Draw – 6/1

• Norwich– 18/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/18

• Under – 13/10

Chelsea vs Norwich prediction

The Blues are firm favourites to win here and they should be able to grind out a comfortable home win against the worst team in the division.

Norwich are in abysmal form right now and they are likely to be on the receiving end of a thrashing here.

Prediction: Chelsea win.

