Chelsea will look to climb to the top of their group with a win over Malmo in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 20th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Blues are currently third in their group and they will look to close the gap with Juventus with a positive result. Meanwhile, Malmo have lost both group games and they will look to pick up their first points here.

Chelsea vs Malmo team news

Christian Pulisic is injured for the Blues. As for Malmo, Patriot Sejdiu, Ola Toivonen, Jonas Knudsen and Oscar Lewicki are all ruled out due to injury.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Alonso; Lukaku, Werner

Malmo possible starting lineup: Dahlin; Moisander, Brorsson, Nielsen; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget; Birmancevic, Colak

Chelsea vs Malmo form guide

Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two defeats in their last six outings. They have won their last two meetings against Malmo, scoring five goals in the process.

Malmo are in a similar form with four wins and two defeats in their last six outings. They will look to pull off an upset here.

Chelsea vs Malmo betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea vs Malmo from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea – 1/11

• Draw – 10/1

• Malmo – 28/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 17/35

• Under – 37/19

Chelsea vs Malmo prediction

Chelsea are the better team here and they have picked up two consecutive wins prior to this clash. The Blues will be confident and they should be able to extend their impressive record against Malmo with a third straight win over them.

Prediction: Chelsea win.

