chelsea vs liverpool odds reds backed for fa cup glory

Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds: Reds Backed For FA Cup Glory

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup final for the second time in history at Wembley Stadium this weekend, as Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp go head to head once again for a shot at silverware.

Liverpool are very heavy favourites with the bookmakers, as they seek to become the first English team to ever win the quadruple. The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup in February, beating Chelsea on penalties to win it for the first time since 2012.

Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers & Chelsea vs Liverpool Free Bets

Chelsea vs Liverpool preview

The two heavyweights in English football have met three times so far this season, and played out a draw in every single encounter. A 1-1 draw at Anfield in August, a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in January, and 0-0 after 120 minutes in the Carabao Cup final where Liverpool went on to win 11-10 on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s miss.

Chelsea have overcome Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace to reach the Wembley stage compared to Liverpool’s much tougher run of Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Saturday afternoon will be a test of who can hold their nerve. While Chelsea have enjoyed a good season, by their standards after winning the Champions League last season many feel that Tuchel’s side underperformed in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool have so much on their plate that it’ll begin to fall off very shortly. The Reds are embroiled in a title fight with Manchester City, with a Champions League final against Real Madrid to prepare for in just over two weeks alongside this weekend’s clash at Wembley.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Match Odds for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Chelsea 53/20 888Sport logo
Draw 51/20 888Sport logo
Liverpool 1/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Best Bets and Odds for the Clash of the Titans

Whether you think that Liverpool will claim an eighth FA Cup trophy to keep the quadruple dream alive for another day, or if Chelsea will add a ninth edition of the cup to their trophy cabinet, here at SportsLens we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this matchup.

We think it is very likely that Liverpool will be the ones lifting the silverware under the Wembley arch on Saturday evening, and at a price of 1/1 with 888sport to win in 90 minutes, this is something worth a think.

If you disagree with us and think Chelsea will leave victorious, you can get some fantastic odds on Tuchel’s men. If you think the Blues’ explosive frontline of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount will be enough to get the job done, the West London side are worth being backed at 53/20 on 888sport.

After looking at some of the match odds more in depth, we have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

