Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream | How to Watch FA Cup Final for Free

Read below to find out how you can watch the FA Cup final live stream between Chelsea and Liverpool on bet365 for free.

How to Watch the FA Cup Final Live Stream for Free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here. Create an account and make a deposit. Navigate to the FA Cup final, click the play icon next to the game to launch the stream.

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream?

The FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday 14th May at 16:45 GMT.

What TV Channel is the FA Cup Final On?

The final between Chelsea v Liverpool will be shown live on BBC One, ITV, STV, BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

However, bet365 users can watch the game through their live stream service without the need for a TV license.

FA Cup Results

Liverpool’s Journey to the Final

Third Round – Liverpool 4 – 1 Shrewsbury.

Fourth Round – Liverpool 3 – 1 Cardiff.

Fifth Round – Liverpool 2 – 1 Norwich.

Quarter Final – Nottingham Forest 0 – 1 Liverpool.

Semi Final – Liverpool 3 – 2 Manchester City.

Chelsea’s Journey to the Final

Third Round – Chelsea 5 – 1 Chesterfield.

Fourth Round – Chelsea 2 – 1 Plymouth Argyle.

Fifth Round – Luton 2 – 3 Chelsea.

Quarter Final – Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Chelsea.

Semi Final – Chelsea 2 – 0 Crystal Palace.

Previous FA Cup Winners

2021 Leicester City Chelsea 1-0 2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1 2019 Manchester City Watford 6-0 2018 Chelsea Manchester 1–0 2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2–1 2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2–1 aet 2015 Arsenal Aston Villa 4–0 2014 Arsenal Hull City 3–2 aet 2013 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1–0 2012 Chelsea Liverpool 2–1 2011 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0

How Many Fans Will be in Attendance at the FA Cup Final?

Europe’s second-largest stadium will see 90,000 fans cram into Wembley Stadium to bask in the late spring sunshine, and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of football.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are thought to have been allocated 30,000 tickets each.

What Time Is The FA Cup Final Kick Off?

This year’s game kicks off at 16:45 GMT, and is Saturday’s only game featuring Premier League sides, with top flight games set to resume on Sunday.

Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Worth of Bet Credits for FA Cup Final

One of the most popular betting sites for all sports fans, bet365 are also offering customers one of the best welcome betting bonuses for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

They are giving customers £50 in betting tokens if you place just a £10 bet – once you have deposited and your initial bet has settled, you will then be gifted with £50 in free bets to spend across their sportsbook.

FA Cup Final Preview

Saturday afternoon sees Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns for the fourth time this season in the 141st FA Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite letting the league slip further out of their grasp, have the possibility to win a historic quadruple and clinching the FA Cup would see them reach the halfway mark on the quest.

They defeated Chelsea after a dramatic penalty shootout in the League Cup back in February, and Thomas Tuchel and his side will be out for revenge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have stuttered as of late, but returned to winning ways after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Leeds last time out. They will be hoping to change their fortune in the FA Cup in recent times, having lost three out of the last five finals including last year, when they fell victim to a spirited Leicester side.

While a victor had to be decided in the Carabao Cup, all three meetings between these two have ended in a draw this season, so expect a tight, tense affair in the Wembley sunshine on Saturday.