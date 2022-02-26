Chelsea vs Liverpool free bets: Get £60 In Carabao Cup final bonuses

Liverpool and Chelseas fans are keenly awaiting Sunday, where their two sides will go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final. If you’re thinking about a bet on the match, take a look below, as we’ve got a fantastic Chelsea vs Liverpool free bet offer from Betfred waiting to be claimed.

Chelsea vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £60 In Carabao Cup final bonuses

Betfred news default 502 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Already claimed this fantastic offer from Betfred? If so, check out our page on Chelsea vs Liverpool free bets, where you’ll be able to find other free bet bonuses to grab before the big game.

Best bookmakers for Carabao Cup final free bets

Looking to place a bet on the Carabao Cup final? Claim the best online bookie offers for Chelsea vs Liverpool below.

bet365 – Best selection of Chelsea vs Liverpool markets Betfred – Great odds for Chelsea vs Liverpool Virgin Bet – Top bookie with great EFL Cup welcome offer BoyleSports – Best for Carabao Cup Price Boosts 888sport – Superb Chelsea vs Liverpool enhanced odds

How to claim the Betfred Chelsea vs Liverpool free bets

Claiming this Betfred bonus is exceptionally easy – just follow the steps below and you’ll have your bonus money in no time.

Click here and sign up to Betfred.

Enter your details such as name, email address, and home address.

Make sure to enter promo code BETFRED60 when signing up.

Confirm you are over 18 and create your account.

Deposit £5 or more and place a qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 or greater.

You’ll then receive your bonuses when your initial bet has settled.

Betfred news default 908 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Liverpool go into the EFL Cup final as slight favourites – a position that was only enhanced by their 6-0 destruction of Leeds during the week. With strength running through the squad, there’s no weak spot for Chelsea to attack. If Liverpool play to the best of their ability, they should emerge victorious.

However, Liverpool won’t have it all their own way. Chelsea – European champions, in case you’ve forgotten – have shown a consistent ability to win trophies, and they have the strength needed to trouble the Liverpool defence. Whether Romelu Lukaku is ready to start could be a huge influencing factor on the result of the game.

Whether you think Liverpool or Chelsea will win on Sunday, you should head over to Betfred today. You’ll then be able to claim a huge bonus, some of which you can use to bet on the Carabou Cup final.

How does the Betfred Chelsea vs Liverpool betting offer work?

Simply head over to Betfred and sign up, making sure to use the promo code BETFRED60 when you do. After that, deposit some money and then make a bet of £10 or more, making sure it’s on odds of evens or higher.

You’ll then receive £60 in bonus funds. £20 of this is to use in the sportsbook, while £10 is for Lotto and some free spins. Once your initial bet settles, you’ll receive an additional £20 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.

Betfred news default 621 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Betfred Liverpool vs Chelsea betting offer T&Cs

Sportsbook Terms & Conditions New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only. The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports. Qualification Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion. Customer’s first bet must be placed on Sportsbook markets. (Totepool, Games, Casino, Numbers, Lotto, Virtual, Poker and Bingo do not qualify). Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. Non-runners and/or bets made void do not qualify as valid bets for the first Sportsbook bet. Initial Bonuses In most cases, the first set of Bonuses (£30 in Free Bets and 50 Free Spins) will be credited to the customer’s account within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being settled. However, bonus payments may be delayed should further account validation be needed. £20 in Free Bets are to be used on Sportsbook markets. £10 in Free bets are to be used on Lotto markets. The Free Bets (£30 in total) are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets. The 50 Free Spins can only be used on the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus Megaways

Fishin’ Frenzy

Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways To claim the 50 Free Spins a customer must open a qualifying game. The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10). Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash. Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually. Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer’s cash balance. Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire. Second Bonus Customers who qualified for the first set of bonuses will be credited with £20 in Free Bets 5 days after the initial qualifying bet settled. The £20 in Free Bets are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets. General Terms One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer. Only one welcome offer per new customer. Customers depositing using prepaid Visa’s and Mastercard’s, or e-Wallets will not qualify for this promotion. Customers may be required to confirm their participation by responding to an automated SMS validation process via a SMS message. Validation must be completed within 7 days of the first bet being settled. The bonuses will be credited within 24 hours of SMS validation taking place. Betfred.com reserves the right to withhold the rewarding of any Free Bet payment if a customer’s identity cannot be verified using our standard checks or, if we have reasonable grounds to believe that the account holder is not the person who has created the account or is operating the account. In these cases, Betfred may request a valid government issued photo identity (passport/full driving licence) and proof of address (bank statement/utility bill) dated within the last 3 months, along with a photo of yourself holding a passport or full driving licence so that you can be clearly identified alongside your photo ID (a selfie). Failure to satisfy verification of your identity will result in the non-payment of your bonus. Customers who are credited following the enhanced verification mentioned in Terms 25/26 will receive both sets of bonuses (£50 in Free Bets and 50 Free Spins) at once and will not receive a second bonus after 5 days. Betfred reserve the right to withdraw the promotion, if required, for reasons beyond our control, such as system failures or supplier withdrawal (not exhaustive). In the instance that this happens, we will endeavour to communicate any withdrawal in a timely manner. These terms and Conditions are additional to and operate in conjunction with the general Betfred Terms and Conditions. Gamble responsibly. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org or telephone Freephone Helpline: 0808 8020 133.