Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips: FA Cup Final Predictions and Odds

Wembley Stadium plays host to the next opportunity for silverware, with Liverpool and Chelsea battling it out for the FA Cup this Saturday. Ready for kick-off, we are offering some of our own predictions, tips and latest odds.

FA Cup Final Betting Tips

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips – Draw and BTTS @ 17/5 on 888Sport

Matches don’t come much bigger than an FA Cup final at Wembley, and Saturday’s fixture is certainly one to savour.

Liverpool are favourites on the markets and rightly so – the Reds are on the cusp of a special season even if the Premier League may have slipped slightly out of their reach. There is still a real possibility for an unprecedented quadruple, and winning on Saturday would be another huge stride towards history.

However, they come up against a Chelsea side who will be intent on revenge having lost out in the League Cup final earlier this season. While the Blues’ form has been less than favourable of late, there is always an added dimension in a cup final, and we’re predicting a tight, cagey affair that is likely to end in a draw after 90 minutes, and thus go to extra time.

FA Cup Final Predictions

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions – 1-1 Draw @ 11/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

In what is bound to be a cagey affair given the prize at hand, we can see this going all the way. These two have played out three draws already this season, including the hugely entertaining, albeit 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup final in which Liverpool prevailed 11-10 victors after a lengthy penalty shootout.

With this is mind, we can see this being a draw after 90 minutes, with a goal a piece.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 21/20 Draw 5/2 Chelsea 13/5

