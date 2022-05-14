Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 21/1 FA Cup Final Bet

This year’s FA Cup draws to a close on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Wembley for the final. Looking ahead to the fixture, we have done some research and put together a 21/1 bet builder on Virgin Bet ready for kick-off.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips
- Draw @ 13/5 with Virgin Bet
- Both Teams To Score @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet
- Sadio Mane To Score Anytime @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet
- Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet Builder @ 21/1 With Virgin Bet
How to Claim the Virgin Bet FA Cup Final Betting Offer?
Check out our simple step-by-step instructions to see how you can take advantage of Virgin Bet’s offer.
- Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Receive £20 of Free Bets.
Already a signed up to Virgin Bet? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers
Chelsea 22/1 Or Liverpool 10/1
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Liverpool vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips Explained
Match to be a Draw @ 13/5 with Virgin Bet
Kicking off our bet builder, we are predicting Liverpool and Chelsea to play out a draw in 90 minutes.
All three meetings between these two sides this season have resulted in a share of the spoils, including Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over this weekend’s opponents, in which they prevailed after a length penalty shootout.
We are predicting a similarly cagey cup final affair, which could result in another dramatic shootout after 120 minutes.
Both Teams to Score @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet
Both teams have scored in three of the last six meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea and we’re expecting more of the same on Saturday afternoon.
Furthermore, three of Liverpool’s last five outings have seen both teams score, while both teams have found the back of the net in four of Chelsea’s last six fixtures.
While we don’t expect it be a free-scoring, goal-abundant affair, we can see both sides getting on the scoresheet.
Sadio Mane to Score @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet
Liverpool’s man for the big occasion, Sadio Mane has been in fine form as of late.
The Senegalese international netted in both of the Reds’ semi-final legs against Villarreal in the Champions League, while he has scored three in his last six in the league.
He belongs to Liverpool’s free-scoring trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota who have all scored 15 goals in the league this season – only the second time this has happened after Manchester City in the 2013-14 season.
We’re predicting him to take his total tally for the season up to 22.
Liverpool vs Chelsea Bet Builder – 21/1 @ Virgin Bet
More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus