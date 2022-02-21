Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine
Home News chelsea vs lille odds betting tips free bets betting offers champions league

Chelsea vs Lille odds, betting tips, free bets and betting offers for Champions League

Updated

47 mins ago

on

kai havertz
Defending European Champions Chelsea welcome defending Ligue 1 champions Lille to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday and we have a selection of the best betting offers for the big game.
Chelsea vs Lille betting offers & free bets
Here are the best Chelsea vs Lille betting offers and free bets which you can claim by clicking below.
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Chelsea vs Lille betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Chelsea vs Lille LOSC at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Chelsea vs Lille betting tips 

Chelsea take on French champions Lille LOSC in the first leg of their UCL last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.

Having beaten Palmeiras to lift the World Club Cup Championship, qualifying for the FA Cup 5th round in an extra-time thriller vs Plymouth Argyle, and, most recently, besting Crystal Palace, 1-0, in the Premier League at the weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the match in good confidence.

Cynics will point to Chelsea’s lack of goals in recent months as a potential stumbling block when they face Lille. But, regardless of how you view the profligate Blues’ diminished challenge for EPL honours this year, they are still in much better form than their French counterparts.

Currently down in 11th place in Ligue 1 and some 23 points off PSG in the top spot, Lille LOSC are not having the best of seasons, especially when you take into consideration that Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side are the defending champions.

Recent results don’t suggest a big performance is in store for Chelsea come Tuesday either: Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their past five league games, a run that includes a 1-5 mauling at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at the hands of PSG, and a dull 0-0 at home vs Metz on Saturday.

Even with Canadian wonder-kid Jonathan David (3 goals in 6 UCL games) and Turkish legend Burak Yilmaz leading the line, in recent weeks, Lille have averaged less than a goal per game. And goals don’t come easy against the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, and Edouard Mendy…

This brings us on nicely to our Chelsea vs Lille betting tip for the match:

French teams don’t tend to do too well over in England in the UEFA Champions League and Chelsea don’t concede many goals, especially at the Bridge.

Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on a Chelsea win with NO BTTS at the enticing odds of 21/20, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £21.50 should our prediction be proved correct.

Chelsea vs Lille betting tip: Chelsea to win with NO BTTS @ 21/20 at bet365

Chelsea vs Lille odds: Blues odds-on favourites 

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites at 1/3 and Lille can be backed at 17/2 to shock Stamford Bridge. The draw is 4/1 with bet365.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Chelsea 1/3 Bet365 logo
Draw 4/1 Bet365 logo
Lille 17/2 Bet365 logo

Chelsea vs Lille last five results

Chelsea last five results: WWWWW

  • 19/02/22 PL Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1
  • 12/02/22 CWC Chelsea 2 Palmeiras 1 (AET)
  • 09/02/22 CWC Al Hilal 0 Chelsea 1
  • 05/02/22 FAC Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (AET)
  • 23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0

Key: PL Premier League CWC Club World Cup FAC FA Cup

Lille last five results:WLLWD

  • 18/02/22 L1 Lille 0 Metz 0
  • 12/02/22 L1 Montepellier 0 Lille 1
  • 06/02/22 L1 Lille 1 PSG 5
  • 22/01/22  L1Brest 2 Lille 0
  • 19/01/22  L1 Lille 3 Lorient 0

Key: L1 Ligue 1

Chelsea vs Lille H2H record 

Chelsea wins: 2
Lille wins: 0
Draws: 0
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens