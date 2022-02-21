Chelsea vs Lille odds, betting tips, free bets and betting offers for Champions League

Defending European Champions Chelsea welcome defending Ligue 1 champions Lille to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday and we have a selection of the best betting offers for the big game.

Chelsea vs Lille betting offers & free bets

Here are the best Chelsea vs Lille betting offers and free bets which you can claim by clicking below.

Chelsea vs Lille betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Chelsea vs Lille LOSC at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Chelsea vs Lille betting tips

Chelsea take on French champions Lille LOSC in the first leg of their UCL last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.

Having beaten Palmeiras to lift the World Club Cup Championship, qualifying for the FA Cup 5th round in an extra-time thriller vs Plymouth Argyle, and, most recently, besting Crystal Palace, 1-0, in the Premier League at the weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the match in good confidence.

Cynics will point to Chelsea’s lack of goals in recent months as a potential stumbling block when they face Lille. But, regardless of how you view the profligate Blues’ diminished challenge for EPL honours this year, they are still in much better form than their French counterparts.

Currently down in 11th place in Ligue 1 and some 23 points off PSG in the top spot, Lille LOSC are not having the best of seasons, especially when you take into consideration that Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side are the defending champions.

Recent results don’t suggest a big performance is in store for Chelsea come Tuesday either: Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their past five league games, a run that includes a 1-5 mauling at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at the hands of PSG, and a dull 0-0 at home vs Metz on Saturday.

Even with Canadian wonder-kid Jonathan David (3 goals in 6 UCL games) and Turkish legend Burak Yilmaz leading the line, in recent weeks, Lille have averaged less than a goal per game. And goals don’t come easy against the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, and Edouard Mendy…

This brings us on nicely to our Chelsea vs Lille betting tip for the match:

French teams don’t tend to do too well over in England in the UEFA Champions League and Chelsea don’t concede many goals, especially at the Bridge.

Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on a Chelsea win with NO BTTS at the enticing odds of 21/20, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £21.50 should our prediction be proved correct.

Chelsea vs Lille betting tip: Chelsea to win with NO BTTS @ 21/20 at bet365

Chelsea vs Lille odds: Blues odds-on favourites

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites at 1/3 and Lille can be backed at 17/2 to shock Stamford Bridge. The draw is 4/1 with bet365.

Chelsea vs Lille last five results

Chelsea last five results: WWWWW

19/02/22 PL Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1

12/02/22 CWC Chelsea 2 Palmeiras 1 (AET)

09/02/22 CWC Al Hilal 0 Chelsea 1

05/02/22 FAC Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (AET)

23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0

Key: PL Premier League CWC Club World Cup FAC FA Cup

Lille last five results:WLLWD

18/02/22 L1 Lille 0 Metz 0

12/02/22 L1 Montepellier 0 Lille 1

06/02/22 L1 Lille 1 PSG 5

22/01/22 L1Brest 2 Lille 0

19/01/22 L1 Lille 3 Lorient 0

Key: L1 Ligue 1

Chelsea vs Lille H2H record

Chelsea wins: 2

Lille wins: 0

Draws: 0