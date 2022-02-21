Chelsea vs Lille odds, betting tips, free bets and betting offers for Champions League

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Chelsea vs Lille betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Chelsea vs Lille LOSC at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Chelsea vs Lille betting tips
Chelsea take on French champions Lille LOSC in the first leg of their UCL last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.
Having beaten Palmeiras to lift the World Club Cup Championship, qualifying for the FA Cup 5th round in an extra-time thriller vs Plymouth Argyle, and, most recently, besting Crystal Palace, 1-0, in the Premier League at the weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the match in good confidence.
Cynics will point to Chelsea’s lack of goals in recent months as a potential stumbling block when they face Lille. But, regardless of how you view the profligate Blues’ diminished challenge for EPL honours this year, they are still in much better form than their French counterparts.
Currently down in 11th place in Ligue 1 and some 23 points off PSG in the top spot, Lille LOSC are not having the best of seasons, especially when you take into consideration that Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side are the defending champions.
Recent results don’t suggest a big performance is in store for Chelsea come Tuesday either: Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their past five league games, a run that includes a 1-5 mauling at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at the hands of PSG, and a dull 0-0 at home vs Metz on Saturday.
Even with Canadian wonder-kid Jonathan David (3 goals in 6 UCL games) and Turkish legend Burak Yilmaz leading the line, in recent weeks, Lille have averaged less than a goal per game. And goals don’t come easy against the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, and Edouard Mendy…
This brings us on nicely to our Chelsea vs Lille betting tip for the match:
French teams don’t tend to do too well over in England in the UEFA Champions League and Chelsea don’t concede many goals, especially at the Bridge.
Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on a Chelsea win with NO BTTS at the enticing odds of 21/20, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £21.50 should our prediction be proved correct.
Chelsea vs Lille betting tip: Chelsea to win with NO BTTS @ 21/20 at bet365
Chelsea vs Lille odds: Blues odds-on favourites
Chelsea are the odds-on favourites at 1/3 and Lille can be backed at 17/2 to shock Stamford Bridge. The draw is 4/1 with bet365.
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Chelsea
|1/3
|Draw
|4/1
|Lille
|17/2
Chelsea vs Lille last five results
Chelsea last five results: WWWWW
- 19/02/22 PL Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1
- 12/02/22 CWC Chelsea 2 Palmeiras 1 (AET)
- 09/02/22 CWC Al Hilal 0 Chelsea 1
- 05/02/22 FAC Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (AET)
- 23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0
Key: PL Premier League CWC Club World Cup FAC FA Cup
Lille last five results:WLLWD
- 18/02/22 L1 Lille 0 Metz 0
- 12/02/22 L1 Montepellier 0 Lille 1
- 06/02/22 L1 Lille 1 PSG 5
- 22/01/22 L1Brest 2 Lille 0
- 19/01/22 L1 Lille 3 Lorient 0
Key: L1 Ligue 1
Chelsea vs Lille H2H record
