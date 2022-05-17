Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chelsea will aim to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment on Saturday as they host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with a spot in next season’s Champions League already secured.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Our Tip – Mason Mount to score anytime @ 13/10 on Fitzdares

Following a crucial miss from the spot in Saturday’s penalty shootout in the FA Cup final against Liverpool, Mason Mount is in desperate need of a confidence boost on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old will look to add to his tally of 21 goals and assists for the Premier League season and restore Stamford Bridge’s faith in the midfielder.

Mount bagged a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s last league outing against Leeds United and there have never been any doubts about his talent – but consistency is the key to the midfielder becoming an elite player.

Chelsea have already secured a place in next season’s Champions League competition, and with Leicester expected to field a rotated side this could be the perfect opportunity for Mount to finish the campaign on a high note.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-0 Chelsea @ 6/1 on Fitzdares

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last two league meetings against Leicester, in 2-1 and 3-0 wins respectively following their FA Cup Final defeat in 2020 to the Foxes.

After winning the Champions League last season, many predicted the Blues to challenge for the league title this year but Tuchel’s side have fell short of expectations.

It is important for the team that they can get three points on Thursday night to get the Stamford Bridge faithful back on their side and fully behind the team ahead of what should be an interesting summer window for Chelsea.

Leicester no longer have anything to play for with European football out of the question, but will want to finish in the top half of the table as they currently sit in ninth place.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to field a similar lineup as they played in Sunday’s 5-1 win away at Watford, but we’re tipping Chelsea to walk away with the three points comfortably.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Chelsea 4/11 Draw 15/4 Leicester City 8/1

Chelsea vs Leicester City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Chelsea Team News

Ahead of an expected move away from Chelsea this summer, Andreas Christensen made himself unavailable for his side’s FA Cup final clash against Liverpool on Saturday so we’re anticipating the Dane to be left out of the squad on Thursday.

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss the encounter through injury, and German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are doubtful. The pair did not play in Saturday’s final and it is possible Tuchel may decide to rest both and remain cautious.

Chelsea Predicted Line-Up

Mendy; Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Silva; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Barkley, Pulisic

Leicester City Team News

Kasper Schmeichel is expected to take the place of backup goalkeeper Danny Ward who started in the Foxes’ win against Watford, and there are doubts for Nampalys Mendy, Wilfried Ndidi, Hazma Choudhry, Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira.

Leicester City Predicted Line-Up

Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Justin; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman; Albrighton, Vardy, Barnes

