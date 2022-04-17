Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Chelsea will be looking to pick up a win in the semifinals of the FA Cup when they take on Crystal Palace this Sunday.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Odds
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions
The Blues will be the favourites heading into this contest and Thomas Tuchel will demand a strong performance from his players this week.
Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of two outstanding performances against Southampton and Real Madrid and they will be full of confidence and momentum.
The Blues have picked up four wins from their last six matches across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions and Chelsea cannot afford to underestimate them here. The Eagles have won their last four matches in the FA Cup and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.
That said, Chelsea have an impressive head to head record against the Eagles, having won the last nine matches against them across all competitions.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace @ 28/5 with Bet Storm
You can back our Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction on one of these betting sites.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Chelsea have picked up 13 wins from their last 16 FA Cup matches and their fans will be expecting a convincing victory here.
Furthermore, the Blues have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches against Crystal Palace and they should be able to grind out a vital win here.
The Blues reached the final of the League Cup but they were beaten by Liverpool at Wembley earlier this season. They will be desperate to go all the way in the FA Cup and secure a domestic trophy next month.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Chelsea to win @ 12/1 with Bet Storm
When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?
The FA Cup clash between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will be played on the 17th of April at Wembley Stadium.
What time does Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 16:30 pm BST.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea will be without the services of Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi because of injuries.
Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-Up
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz
Crystal Palace Team News
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are without Nathan Ferguson because of an injury. Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club and he is set to miss out as well.
Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-Up
Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha
