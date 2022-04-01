Countries
Chelsea vs Brentford Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea vs Brentford Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

51 mins ago

on

kai havertz

Chelsea eager to consolidate their place in the top four as they take on resurgent Brentford at the Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea v Brentford Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
CHELSEA 1/3 BetUK logo
BRENTFORD 9/1 BetUK logo
Draw 4/1 BetUK logo

Chelsea v Brentford Predictions

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future, the Blues have gone about their business in a very professional manner. Thomas Tuchel has done well to ensure that off the field distraction do not affect the team’s form. They’re already in the last four of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win over Boro. In the Champions League they won against Lille.

And in their last league outing, they won against Newcastle in controversial fashion. Tuchel would take it. His team are five points ahead of fourth placed Arsenal so Champions League looks like a safe bet.

The Londoners have been unbeaten at the Bridge in the last 17 games so the Bees will definitely be up against it.

Thomas Frank’s men made a nice start to the campaign but are now in 15th place in the standings. However, they should not be worried about survival since they are eight points ahead of Watford who are in 18th place.

But Brentford have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 league games which is a cause for concern.

Chelsea v Brentford prediction: Chelsea to win @ 1/3 with Bet UK

Chelsea v Brentford Betting Tips

Chelsea v Brentford betting tip: Kai Havertz to score @ 7/5 with Bet UK

How to Watch Chelsea v Brentford Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Chelsea v Brentford clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Chelsea v Brentford with Bet UK

When is Chelsea v Brentford?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Chelsea v Brentford Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Chelsea v Brentford Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea Team News

For the hosts, Ben Chilwell remains injured. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Reece James are doubtful. Pulisic has returned late from international duty and could be dropped in favor of Timo Werner who is set to play alongside Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Werner; Havertz

Brentford Team News

The visitors welcome back Josh Dasilva who has just served a three-game ban. Julian Jeanvier remains sidelined due to a knee injury. Christian Eriksen was in top form for Denmark and could be given a rare start.

Brentford Predicted Line Up

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Eriksen, Wissa; Toney

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

