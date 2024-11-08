London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will meet in the most highly anticipated match of Gameweek 11 in the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key info about the mouth-watering contest between two familiar foes.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Date, Time, Venue, and Where to Watch in US

Chelsea will welcome Arsenal to the hallowed pitch of Stamford Bridge for their Premier League appointment this weekend. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM local time / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Sunday, November 10.

Fans in the United States can catch the English classic live on TV on USA Network. Cord-cutters, on the other hand, can watch it on NBC.com and Fubo TV.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview

Form

Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal caused quite a stir around England, but Enzo Maresca has proven that he has the merit to manage a club of Chelsea’s stature. After a few initial hiccups, Chelsea have found their footing, emerging as one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League. Under Maresca, the Stamford Bridge boys have played 10 matches, winning five, drawing three, and losing two. With 18 points on the board, they are in fourth place in the Premier League rankings.

Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their last Premier League game on November 3. They, however, bounced back in mid-week, claiming a thumping 8-0 win over Noah in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, started out as one of the favorites for the Premier League title. But that momentum has fizzled out in the last few weeks. The Gunners are currently without a win in their last three Premier League games (2 losses, 1 draw), with them succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in their previous league outing. With 18 points on the board, they are fifth in the Premier League rankings, trailing Chelsea on goal difference.

Arsenal pushed hard to return to winning ways in their mid-week UEFA Champions League clash at Inter Milan. However, things did not go according to plan for Mikel Arteta and Co., as they slipped to another 1-0 defeat.

Team News

Chelsea ace Cole Palmer picked up a heavy knock in the clash with Manchester United and has yet to return to team training. He is doubtful but is still in contention to make it. Jadon Sancho is also a doubt due to illness while Omari Kellyman (hamstring) is out.

Arsenal welcomed Martin Odegaard back into the fold at Inter but lost Declan Rice to a foot injury. Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) are also out, whereas Raheem Sterling cannot face his parent club.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Arsenal have locked horns 209 times in all competitions over the years. The former has won 66, the latter 84, while the remaining 59 games ended all square.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Prediction

Chelsea have looked better than Arsenal this season, and we believe the scoreline will reflect their superiority this Sunday. We are backing Palmer and Co. to come away with a 2-1 victory on Matchday 11.