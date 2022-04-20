Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News chelsea vs arsenal odds prediction betting tips and live stream 20th april 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

19 mins ago

on

chelsea 2

Chelsea and Arsenal will prepare for Wednesday’s Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge, following contrasting outcomes in their weekend encounters.

Over the weekend, the Blues defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their FA Cup semi-final, while Mikel Arteta’s team suffered their third consecutive defeat at Southampton.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Chelsea 10/11 BetUK logo
Arsenal 13/4 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions

Chelsea is currently in the third position in the Premier League table and has been inconsistent so far this season. The Blues dominated Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals, winning 2-0, and will be confident going into this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is currently in sixth place in the league table and is experiencing a shocking slump. The Gunners were defeated 1-0 by Southampton last week and cannot afford another poor performance in this game.

Chelsea has been reasonably impressive under Thomas Tuchel, but this season has been marred by inconsistency. The Blues have a lot of talented players on their roster, and they’ll be looking to step up in this game.

Arsenal has been abysmal this month, and they will have their job cut out for them this week. Chelsea is currently the better team and should be able to win this match according to the best betting sites.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Failure to maintain a Premier League championship challenge, win the EFL Cup, or successfully defend their Champions League title are all blots on Thomas Tuchel’s 2021-22 ledger, but the Blues are now only 90 minutes away from wrapping up the season with a cherished trophy.

Even before the first ball was thrown at St Mary’s, a percentage of Arsenal fans were getting concerned about the possibility of Southampton breaking their poor run of form in Saturday’s match, as the Saints had previously defeated the Gunners 4-0 during their losing streak in December 2015.

Chelsea vs Arsenal betting tip: Chelsea to win @ 10/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Chelsea vs Arsenal clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Chelsea vs Arsenal with Bet UK

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

Chelsea vs Arsenal will be played on 20th April 2022.

What time does Chelsea vs Arsenal Kick Off?

Chelsea vs Arsenal will kick off at 23:45.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea Team News

Mateo Kovacic suffered an ankle injury after just 26 minutes of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final triumph against Palace, and while the extent of the damage is yet unknown, Tuchel confirmed after the game that the injury appeared to be significant.

Long-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are keeping Kovacic company in the treatment room, while Ross Barkley missed the Palace triumph due to illness, but that could have been a tactical decision by Tuchel.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up

Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Arsenal Team News

Meanwhile, Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to return to team training ahead of Wednesday’s match and might make his comeback here, while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

After testing positive for COVID-19 before the Southampton match, captain Alexandre Lacazette’s participation is also in doubt, thus Eddie Nketiah could be called upon to lead the charge once more at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal Predicted Line Up

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Best Chelsea vs Arsenal Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
834 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens