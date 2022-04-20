Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Chelsea and Arsenal will prepare for Wednesday’s Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge, following contrasting outcomes in their weekend encounters.

Over the weekend, the Blues defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their FA Cup semi-final, while Mikel Arteta’s team suffered their third consecutive defeat at Southampton.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Chelsea 10/11 Arsenal 13/4 Draw 5/2

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions

Chelsea is currently in the third position in the Premier League table and has been inconsistent so far this season. The Blues dominated Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals, winning 2-0, and will be confident going into this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is currently in sixth place in the league table and is experiencing a shocking slump. The Gunners were defeated 1-0 by Southampton last week and cannot afford another poor performance in this game.

Chelsea has been reasonably impressive under Thomas Tuchel, but this season has been marred by inconsistency. The Blues have a lot of talented players on their roster, and they’ll be looking to step up in this game.

Arsenal has been abysmal this month, and they will have their job cut out for them this week. Chelsea is currently the better team and should be able to win this match according to the best betting sites.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Failure to maintain a Premier League championship challenge, win the EFL Cup, or successfully defend their Champions League title are all blots on Thomas Tuchel’s 2021-22 ledger, but the Blues are now only 90 minutes away from wrapping up the season with a cherished trophy.

Even before the first ball was thrown at St Mary’s, a percentage of Arsenal fans were getting concerned about the possibility of Southampton breaking their poor run of form in Saturday’s match, as the Saints had previously defeated the Gunners 4-0 during their losing streak in December 2015.

Chelsea vs Arsenal betting tip: Chelsea to win @ 10/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Chelsea vs Arsenal clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Chelsea vs Arsenal with Bet UK

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

Chelsea vs Arsenal will be played on 20th April 2022.

What time does Chelsea vs Arsenal Kick Off?

Chelsea vs Arsenal will kick off at 23:45.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea Team News

Mateo Kovacic suffered an ankle injury after just 26 minutes of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final triumph against Palace, and while the extent of the damage is yet unknown, Tuchel confirmed after the game that the injury appeared to be significant.

Long-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are keeping Kovacic company in the treatment room, while Ross Barkley missed the Palace triumph due to illness, but that could have been a tactical decision by Tuchel.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up

Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Arsenal Team News

Meanwhile, Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to return to team training ahead of Wednesday’s match and might make his comeback here, while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

After testing positive for COVID-19 before the Southampton match, captain Alexandre Lacazette’s participation is also in doubt, thus Eddie Nketiah could be called upon to lead the charge once more at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal Predicted Line Up

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Best Chelsea vs Arsenal Free Bets