Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 15/8 Shot

Chelsea will be looking to build on their recent run of form when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Blues are coming into this contest on the back of five wins from their last six Premier League matches and they will fancy their chances of getting all three points against a struggling Arsenal side.

The home side have also kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Premier League matches and they are up against an Arsenal side that has lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

The Gunners will have to improve immensely in order to get a good result here.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first.

The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. The free bet is valid for 7 days from the issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Chelsea to win @ 4/5 with Bet Storm

The Blues are in far better form compared to Arsenal right now and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Furthermore, the home side have won their last two meetings against Arsenal and they will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this game.

The Gunners have picked up just one win from their last five Premier League outings and they will need a major slice of luck to grind out a positive result at Stamford Bridge this week.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Neither side like to sit back and defend deep and this should be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side.

Mason Mount to score anytime @ 12/5 with Bet Storm

The Chelsea midfielder has been in impressive form in recent weeks and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against a vulnerable Arsenal defence.

The England international has scored four goals and he has picked up two assists in his last three matches across all competitions.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip @15/8 with Bet Storm

Bet on Chelsea to pick up the all-important win this week and the match to end with over 2.5 goals.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.