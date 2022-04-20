Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 15/8 Shot

Chelsea will be looking to build on their recent run of form when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Take a look below at what we are backing for our 15/8 Chelsea vs Arsenal bet builder tips.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Chelsea to win @ 4/5

The Blues are in far better form compared to Arsenal right now and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Furthermore, the home side have won their last two meetings against Arsenal and they will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this game.

The Gunners have picked up just one win from their last five Premier League outings and they will need a major slice of luck to grind out a positive result at Stamford Bridge this week.

Chelsea to win @ 4/5

Over 2.5 Goals @ 20/21

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Neither side like to sit back and defend deep and this should be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side.

Over 2.5 goals @ 20/21

Mason Mount to score anytime @ 12/5

The Chelsea midfielder has been in impressive form in recent weeks and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against a vulnerable Arsenal defence.

The England international has scored four goals and he has picked up two assists in his last three matches across all competitions.

Mason Mount to score anytime @ 12/5

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip @15/8